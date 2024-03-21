One Click Contractor Expands Leadership Team with Key New Hires Jon Dlouhy and Chris Hauser
EINPresswire.com/ -- One Click Contractor, an industry leader in SaaS sales enablement software for home remodeling contractors, is proud to announce the addition of Jon Dlouhy as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Chris Hauser as Vice President of Business Development. These pivotal appointments mark a transformative moment in the company's commitment to providing innovative technology solutions for home remodeling contractors.
In his new role as Head of Marketing, Dlouhy will lead strategic initiatives for product innovations, drive demand and acquisition strategies, and accelerate the company's growth trajectory. Collaborating closely with the OCC leadership team, Dlouhy will ensure the company continues to deliver top-notch products while sustaining its rapid growth momentum.
Dlouhy brings a wealth of experience in scaling companies across diverse industries through strategic growth marketing and creative brand direction. At Coviance, he orchestrated a transformative company rebrand, implemented a product-centric go-to-market approach, and played a pivotal role in transitioning the business into an industry-leading SaaS company, resulting in consecutive years on the Inc 5000 list.
Prior to Coviance, Dlouhy held marketing leadership positions at Kingland Systems and GuideOne Insurance, where he laid the groundwork for accelerated growth by championing product-led go-to-market strategies and enhancing sales enablement practices.
Joining Jon at One Click is Chris Hauser. His role will be centered around continuing to drive fast-paced growth at an enterprise level with key accounts and establishing valued partnerships with manufacturers throughout the home improvement space.
Chris has spent the last 15+ years of his illustrious sales career helping companies embrace the use of technology through SaaS based platforms to make data-driven decisions to exceed revenue and performance goals. His customer-centric approach has helped him in serving as a trusted advisor for key accounts and Fortune 500 companies throughout the oil & gas, utilities, construction and solar verticals resulting in revenue growth of as much as 740%.
Prior to joining One Click Contractor, Hauser was the Director of Sales for Energy at EagleView and Eastern North American Sales Manager at Elecsys Corporation . As an enterprise sales producer and sales leader in both roles, he fostered a culture promoting growth, established new programs driving revenue growth and drove adoption, becoming gold standard brands.
Ryan Lococo, CEO of One Click Contractor, expressed his enthusiasm about the new hires: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Jon and Chris to our team. Their growth expertise and leadership will propel One Click Contractor to even higher levels of innovation and market leadership. These two strategic hires will further solidify our position as providing the industry with THE most robust sales estimating tool for home remodeling contractors and allow us the privilege of helping as many customers as possible."
About One Click Contractor,
One Click Contractor is the remodeling industry’s leading solution to streamline and automate the sales process. It enables contractors to reduce disorganization, drive consistency in their proposals, grow their businesses and increase average ticket price. One Click’s sales platform integrates with many of the remodeling industry’s best applications to create a truly end-to-end sales solution. Designed for home improvement businesses of all sizes, it is a residential construction estimating solution that helps measure, estimate and manage sales processes, finances, and more. A two-time member of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, One Click Contractor is honored to serve businesses in this great industry of all sizes - from solo operators to some of the leading brands in the space.
To learn more about One Click Contractor, please visit www.OneClickContractor.com or reach us by email at info@oneclickcontractor.com.
