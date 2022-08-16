One Click Contractor Announces Rank No. 1071 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies with One Click Contractor at No. 1071 in its inaugural appearance.CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that, in its inaugural appearance, One Click Contractor is No. 1071 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
One Click Contractor has experienced tremendous growth as a direct result of our incredible employees and their passionate desire to simplify and accelerate residential contractors’ sales processes. Our platform has revolutionized many customers’ businesses by allowing them to digitize their entire sales process and grow their companies faster.
One Click’s customers have proven to close as much as 50% more business and save 10 hours per week for each One Click user. They find it hard to believe that they can actually complete an estimate in 3 minutes that would normally take 3 hours or more.
One Click’s features, such as a digital job folder that houses everything the contractor needs to price, pitch and close business, are all focused on making our customers’ life easier and more effective. From price estimating, to legal contracts, to presentation tools, to digital signatures, we digitize the entire sales process.
“This year, we’re particularly excited about our revamped payments platform. We handle credit card, ACH and even provide consumer financing right in our software tool to make it as simple and effective as possible.” said Ryan Lococo, One Click Contractor’s CEO. He continues, “We are honored to be among the fastest growing companies, and to be number 1071 in our very first year is a testament to the hard work our team puts in and the commitment One Click has made in listening to and solving the challenges in our industry.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
The Inc. Top 5000 recognition validates One Click Contractors’ growth trajectory with their innovative cloud-based sales software that stands out by providing home improvement contractors a digital solution to streamline their entire sales process, saving time, reducing mistakes and ultimately making them more money.
About One Click Contractor,
One Click Contractor is the remodeling industry’s leading solution to streamline and automate the sales closing process. It enables contractors to reduce disorganization, drive consistency in their proposals, grow their businesses and increase average ticket price. One Click’s sales platform integrates with many of the remodeling industry’s best applications to create a truly end-to-end sales solution. Designed for home improvement businesses of all sizes, it is a residential construction estimating solution that helps measure, estimate & manage sales processes, finances, and more.
To learn more about One Click Contractor, please visit www.OneClickContractor.com or reach us by email at info@oneclickcontractor.com.
