ONE CLICK CONTRACTOR INTRODUCES SMART INTERIORS: HELPING REMODEL DESIGNERS AND CONTRACTORS GENERATE ESTIMATES IN MINUTES
CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Click Contractor, a full-service sales enablement platform for home improvement contractors, is announcing a new strategic integration with Plnar, an AI software provider that creates accurate, 3D models of interior spaces from smartphone photos.
One Click is releasing a new feature called Smart Interiors designed to increase designer and contractor efficiency on remodeling projects by enabling homeowners or field pros to use their smartphone to capture detailed property information. Smart Interiors generates 3D models and 2D room dimensions that automatically sync with One Click’s robust sales software, empowering flooring, painting and kitchen & bath designers and contractors to bid projects in minutes instead of hours.
Smart Interiors can be leveraged in multiple ways throughout the sales process to drive efficiencies and improve results. From qualifying a customer when setting an appointment, to completing an entirely virtual sale, Smart Interior provides groundbreaking capabilities.
“Having owned a kitchen & bath showroom myself just a few years ago, I would have loved to have a tool like SMART INTERIORS. Like most contractors, we spent a lot of time driving to sales calls and job sites, so having a tool that would allow us to do a soft close prior to visiting the project would have saved so much time and money. The ability to see inside the home and extract measurements and job scope will make every designer and contractor more efficient and increase sales. This is why we made the investment to develop and bring SMART INTERIORS to every interior designer and contractor, “ Bill Phillips, Chief Commercial Officer of One Click Contractor.
“The remodeling industry has expanded significantly, however as we start 2023 with potential economic headwinds, contractors will need even more efficient and responsive technology to win customer bids. Because of this, we developed Smart Interiors which connects One Click’s already industry-leading platform with interior remote capture and measurement capabilities. This marriage of technology will be game changing to contractors by fundamentally augmenting and changing old sales processes to meet these challenges. We see this as a huge competitive advantage compared to all other platforms in the space,” said Ryan Lococo, Chief Executive Officer of One Click Contractor.
About One Click Contractor
One Click Contractor is the remodeling industry’s leading solution to streamline and automate the sales process. It enables contractors to reduce disorganization, drive consistency in proposals, grow their businesses and increase average ticket price. One Click’s sales platform integrates with the remodeling industry’s best and most widely-used applications to create a truly end-to-end sales solution. Custom-designed for home improvement businesses of all sizes, this solution helps measure, estimate and manage sales processes, as well as offer financing and process credit card or ACH payments onsite or remotely.
To learn more about One Click Contractor, please visit www.OneClickContractor.com or reach us by email at info@oneclickcontractor.com.
About Plnar
Plnar is an AI software provider transforming insurance claims and home improvement estimates by enabling self-service inspections of interior spaces, providing significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle and estimate times, and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives users the power to generate accurate 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos streamlining the estimation process.
