Beauty Avenue Las Vegas Expands Product Line with Addition of Men's Luxury Shaving and Skincare Brand, Jack Black

Jack Black Line for Men

Luxury cosmetics retail chain Beauty Avenue Vegas is broadening its horizons by offering premium-quality men's shaving and skincare options.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telese Beauty Inc., the parent company of Beauty Avenue Las Vegas, is pleased to announce the addition of Jack Black, a renowned luxury shaving and daily care brand for men. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Beauty Avenue, now catering to the needs of both men and women clientele with its range of luxury offerings.

"We're excited to embrace a more inclusive approach by expanding our offerings to men as well," stated Cheryl Forrester, spokesperson for Beauty Avenue. "It's a win-win situation, and partnering with Jack Black aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality. Customers can anticipate these products hitting our shelves within a month."

With over two decades of expertise, Jack Black is widely regarded as a pioneer in men's luxury skincare. The brand's emphasis on addressing the modern man's skincare needs has earned it a loyal following. Notably, Jack Black prides itself on providing straightforward, effective, cruelty-free products.

Beauty Avenue welcomes men to explore its luxurious retail experience, now enhanced with the addition of Jack Black skincare and shaving products. With this expansion, the chain aims to cater to a diverse range of preferences and needs.

About Beauty Avenue:

Beauty Avenue, a luxury beauty chain, boasts a diverse array of hair products, tools, makeup, and cosmetics for all skin and hair types. With locations in three major Las Vegas hotels – Mandalay Bay Hotel, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino – Beauty Avenue has become a staple on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Founded by industry veterans with over two decades of experience, Beauty Avenue is committed to offering an extensive selection of colors and beauty brands, meeting the evolving needs of its customers.