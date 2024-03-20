Mississippians Brace for Spring Allergy Season

Our patients have seen a lot of success in managing their allergy symptoms once diagnosed.” — Dr. Stephen LeBlanc, MSAAC

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mississippians begin to welcome warmer temperatures and the eagerly anticipated return of spring outdoor activities, this, unfortunately, means the return of Mississippi’s relentless springtime allergy season. Specialists at Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinics around the state are preparing by encouraging residents to pay close attention to symptoms commonly associated with allergies, and for those who already live with allergies to seek treatment regularly.

Itchy eyes, sneezing, and coughing are just a few of the signs that seasonal allergies have made their debut this year. Mississippi residents must be proactive when experiencing symptoms by getting a professional diagnosis from licensed allergy and asthma physicians. Once diagnosed, patients are eligible for various treatment options to help reduce and alleviate seasonal allergy symptoms. “Our patients have seen a lot of success in managing their allergy symptoms once diagnosed,” said Dr. Stephen LeBlanc, MSAAC physician. “Recurring subcutaneous immunotherapy treatments continue to be a tried and true method for combating common allergens in our state.”

Due to warming temperatures, allergy season is trending longer year after year, making the need to manage allergies more vital for allergy sufferers to get back to enjoying daily activities year-round. And with the number of allergy and asthma sufferers growing each year, the demand for professional treatment around the state grows as well. “Our offices around the state continue to see more patients each year,” said Dr. Lindsey McMullan, MSAAC physician. “Ever since we opened our clinic, patients have found comfort in having their symptoms expertly addressed without the need for extensive travel to consult with a specialist."

While pollen is the leading culprit during the spring months, additional common allergens include mold, pet dander, insect stings, dust mites, and more. The best way to identify your allergy triggers is to schedule an appointment with an allergy specialist.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic has offices in Jackson, Ridgeland, Oxford, Meridian, Starkville, Hattiesburg, and D’Iberville. If you or a family member show signs of allergies this spring, reach out to a location near you.

For more information about Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic, visit their website at msaac.com and follow them on Facebook @MississippiAsthmaandAllergyClinicPA and Twitter @MSAsthmaAllergy.