SMARTECH’s AI-based Autonomous Manewfacturing™ Received with Deep Interest at PELICE 2024
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH presented a keynote address on the Revolutionary Impact of AI for the Wood Industry at the Panel & Engineered Lumber International Conference & Expo (PELICE) on March 15 in Atlanta, Georgia to great acclaim. The talk, given by SMARTECH’s AI Director Oren Yahav, was received with vivid interest by wood-based panel manufacturers and vendors to the sector.
At a time when Artificial Intelligence breakthroughs are capturing the public’s attention, the opportunities for early adopters in manufacturing have never been starker. AI tools for manufacturing bring improved productivity, lower costs, more consistent stability, and a range of other benefits that will give adopters a structural edge versus the competition. Following further SMARTECH conversations with PELICE participants, the prospects for additional business growth powered by AI was a common theme.
Oren Yahav, AI Director at SMARTECH said “The enthusiasm in the crowd was palpable. There were many follow-up questions after the talk which were a clear indication that AI is of immense interest with a promising set of opportunities. We look forward to supporting many of these manufacturers as they embrace closed-loop process control.”
SMARTECH is the first company to offer AI-based closed-loop real-time process control to wood-based panel manufacturers under the Autonomous Manewfacturing™ framework. With systems’ installations completed successfully, SMARTECH is leading the way for the wood-based panel sector to enter the age of AI.
To watch Oren Yahav’s presentation at PELICE 2024, click here.
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw material use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart, autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH, Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visit http://www.smartech.com
For media and press inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies
+972 54-760-7024
nathalie.vaknin@smartech.com