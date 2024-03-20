TSHA Hosting the San Jacinto Patrons Dinner and San Jacinto Symposium
The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is thrilled to announce the 2024 San Jacinto Patrons Dinner and San Jacinto Symposium, set to take place in Houston, Texas, on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. This event promises an engaging exploration of Texas history and the pivotal Battle of San Jacinto.
Now in its 23rd year, the Battle of San Jacinto Symposium stands as the premier conference dedicated to the Texas Revolution era. With a mission to foster public awareness and scholarly discussions surrounding the Mexican national era in Texas (1821-1835), the Texas Revolution (1835-1836), the Battle of San Jacinto (1836), and the Republic of Texas (1836-1845), this symposium delves deep into the historical transitions that shaped Texas as we know it today.
In addition to the symposium, TSHA is hosting the Patrons Dinner at The Coronado Club, a distinguished private dining club in downtown Houston, known for its elegant atmosphere and exceptional service. Led by Executive Chef Robert Greene, the club offers a unique dining experience and has been a cherished gathering place for Houstonians, providing luxurious comfort and memorable meals in the heart of the city's bustling business district.
The Patrons Dinner and San Jacinto Symposium require registration. Register for either event or both events at the San Jacinto Symposium website: www.sanjacintosymposium.com
The schedule of events for this exciting weekend is as follows:
Friday, April 26: Patrons Dinner
Location: Houston Coronado Club
Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Keynote Address by Guest Speaker Dr. Carolina Castillo Crimm on the theme "Facing change: How did Texians and Tejanos choose their future?"
Saturday, April 27: 23rd Annual San Jacinto Symposium
Location: San Jacinto Monument & Jesse H. Jones Theatre
Time: 8:00am-1:00pm
Featuring distinguished Guest Speakers:
• Jeff Dunn
• Dr. Donald S. Frazier
• Dr. Gregg Dimmick
• Dr. Raúl A. Ramos
• Dr. Carolina Castillo Crimm
The symposium will conclude at 1:00pm, followed by a complimentary guided tour of the historic battleground at 3:00pm, offering attendees a firsthand experience of the site's significance.
Advance registration is required to participate in this enlightening and immersive events. Interested individuals can find registration and event details at www.sanjacintosymposium.com.
Join us for a weekend of exploration, discovery, and celebration of Texas history at the 2024 San Jacinto Patrons Dinner and Symposium. Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with experts, fellow enthusiasts, and the rich cultural heritage of our great state.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact Angel Baldree, Director of Events by email at angel.baldree@tshaonline.org or call 512-471-2723.
About the Texas State Historical Association
The Texas State Historical Association is the oldest learned society in Texas. Organized in Austin on March 2, 1897, the founders of TSHA brought lay and professional historians together to document and celebrate the state’s complex and diverse history. Today, TSHA follows the path laid out by its founders, sharing Texas history and stories of events and people from all walks of life with individuals and organizations across the state, nation, and globe. It supports educational materials and other scholarship that follow the tenets, methods and practices advocated by the professional historical community. TSHA is a 501c3 non-profit. www.tshaonline.org
