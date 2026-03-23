Texas Student and Teacher Selected to Represent state for Young People's Congress with National History Day®

Texas Delegates Join National History Day® in Philadelphia for Historic Young People’s Continental Congress in 2026.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas is proud to be represented at the third Young People’s Continental Congress ( YPCC ), a national educational program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The event, hosted by Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia and produced in partnership with National History Day NHD ), will bring together 28 student-teacher teams from across the U.S. and its territories for an immersive week of historical exploration and civic engagement from July 19–25, 2026. Representing Texas are Mrs. Kristen Shaver, educator at Hornedo Middle School and Franklin High School in El Paso, and her student delegate, Ascher Vicini. The pair will join 55 other delegates from diverse communities — including American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, and DoDEA schools abroad — to study the evolution of American democracy, tour historic sites in Philadelphia, and co-author a modern declaration of democratic aspirations. Before traveling to Philadelphia, Mrs. Shaver and Ascher will complete a series of online learning modules this spring focused on the Continental Congress and the foundational ideals of American governance. In Philadelphia, they will visit Carpenters’ Hall, Independence National Historical Park, the National Constitution Center, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.“Engaging with students to reflect on their aspirations for democracy is a powerful way to inspire the next generation of historians and leaders,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “YPCC provides a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity for students and teachers to better understand and engage with the founding principles of democracy, especially this year during the 250th anniversary of our nation. NHD is excited to once again lead this program with Carpenters’ Hall and support the teaching and learning of early American history from multiple perspectives.”“We are excited to partner with NHD once again on the third national convening of the Young People’s Continental Congress,” said Carpenters’ Hall Executive Director Michael Norris. “There’s no work more important to us than inspiring the leaders of tomorrow to value our history and understand their role as citizens, and there’s no better time to do that than the Semi-quincentennial year of 2026.” The YPCC is designed to empower the next generation of civic leaders by connecting them with America’s founding ideals in a tangible, collaborative way — echoing the spirit of 1776 while addressing the challenges and hopes of 2026.About National History Day (NHD): NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, that seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. Established in 1974, NHD currently engages more than half a million students each year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest and supports teachers through professional development opportunities. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the annual National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by the Joyful Noise Charitable Foundation, The Better Angels Society, Bezos Family Foundation, Library of Congress, Dr. Scholl Foundation, Behring Global Educational Foundation, 400 Years of African American History Commission, and the National Park Service. For more information, visit nhd.org.About Carpenters' Hall: A National Historic Landmark, Carpenters’ Hall was built in the early 1770s and hosted the First Continental Congress, one of the most significant events in the founding of our nation, in 1774. The Hall is located in Independence National Historical Park, though the building is privately owned and maintained by the nonprofit Carpenters’ Company. Founded in 1724, The Carpenters’ Company is the nation’s oldest continuously operating trade guild. Carpenters’ Hall receives around 100,000 visitors annually, and donations enable site maintenance and free admission. For more information, visit www.carpentershall.org About Young People's Continental Congress: The Young People’s Continental Congress is a unique educational program that allows students and teachers to work in teams as they collaboratively study America’s founding era and its lasting implications today. After completing five virtual learning modules throughout spring 2026 with historians of the Revolutionary Era, the student-teacher teams will travel to Philadelphia in July for an exciting week of on-site learning opportunities across the city. Thanks to the generosity of YPCC’s donors, all student and teacher delegates participate in the program and travel free of charge, making YPCC accessible for every participant. YPCC is generously supported by the Philadelphia City Council through the Philadelphia Cultural Fund, Philadelphia Funder Collaborative for the Semiquincentennial, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, William Penn Foundation, Albert M. Greenfield Foundation, Independence Foundation, Le Vine Foundation, Kimmel Family Foundation, Philadelphia Foundation, Pennsylvania Society Sons of the Revolution Color Guard, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Philadelphia, AMERICAN HERITAGEChocolate, America250 Foundation, Bergman Foundation, Connelly Foundation, Sylvia W. & Randle M. Kauders Foundation, Independence Historical Trust, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, AMTRAK, Founding Forward, WHYY, Amy Branch and Jeff Benoliel, Terry and Ann Marie Horner, Terry Graboyes, Marguerite Lenfest, John Medveckis, The Honorable Edward G. Rendell, Kathy Sachs and Deborah Webster.

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