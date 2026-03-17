TSHA Announces Second Annual Texas Revolution Rendezvous in San Antonio This April

Texas Revolution Rendezvous Coming to San Antonio on April 17-19.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA ) is proud to announce the return of the Texas Revolution Rendezvous , a premier historical immersion event taking place April 17–19, 2026. Following a successful inaugural year, the event returns to the legendary Menger Hotel in San Antonio, located just steps away from the Alamo. This three-day experience invites history enthusiasts and the public to go beyond the textbooks through expert-led presentations, guided tours, and exclusive museum access designed to bring the era of the Texas Revolution to life.The weekend begins on the evening of Friday, April 17, with the immersive 1836 Revolution Dinner and silent auction. Following a welcoming address by Dolph Briscoe, attendees will enjoy an 1836-inspired dinner and a keynote presentation by renowned scholar Dr. Stephen L. Hardin. Dr. Hardin will provide an in-depth exploration of the "Runaway Scrape," offering unmatched narrative power regarding the military and social history of the Texas Revolution.Saturday morning offers guests a choice of three immersive walking tours throughout historic San Antonio. Options include a scenic Riverwalk and Museum Reach Riverboat Tour, a Pompeo Coppini Walking Tour led by Texas State Historian Dr. Rick McCaslin, or a specialized South Gate Exhibit Walking Tour featuring the iconic bronze models of the Alamo’s physical evolution, guided by the researcher and artist behind them, George Nelson.On Saturday afternoon, the program moves back to the Menger Hotel for a comprehensive historical symposium. Charles Swanlund will open the session with an analysis of James Walker Fannin and the Goliad Massacre. He is followed by Kolby Lanham, Senior Researcher and Historian at the Alamo, who will discuss Alamo artillery and the role of public memory. The symposium concludes with Lee Spencer White, a descendant of Alamo defender Gordon C. Jennings and a noted preservation advocate, who will present her groundbreaking archival research in "Resurrecting an Alamo Defender," followed by a concluding look at the evolution of the Alamo site with George Nelson.The Rendezvous concludes on Sunday, April 19, by providing registered attendees with complimentary admission to San Antonio’s most prestigious cultural institutions. By presenting their event name badge, guests gain access to The Ralston Family Collections Center at the Alamo, the Witte Museum, the Briscoe Western Art Museum, and the San Antonio Museum of Art.The Texas State Historical Association encourages all interested parties to secure their spots early. Those wishing to stay at the heart of the action may take advantage of the official TSHA hotel block at the historic Menger Hotel; however, the deadline for booking within this discounted block is March 30, 2026. Be sure to register soon! For more information regarding registration and the full event schedule, please visit the Texas Revolution Rendezvous website at https://txrev.tsha.events/ # # #Founded as a private, nonprofit educational organization in 1897, the TSHA is the oldest learned society in the state. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs.

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