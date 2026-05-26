Governor Abbott Appoints TSHA Executive Director J.P. Bryan to Texas Bicentennial Commission

This is a chance for all of us to come together in an effort to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Texas independence.” — J.P. Bryan

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA ) is proud to announce that Executive Director James Perry “J.P.” Bryan Jr. has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the newly established Texas Bicentennial Commission . Created by the Texas Legislature, the Commission will spearhead the state’s planning, historic preservation, and educational initiatives for the upcoming 200th anniversary of Texas Independence. Bryan is one of nine distinguished Texas leaders chosen by Governor Abbott to guide this monumental statewide celebration.Bryan brings decades of historic preservation leadership and entrepreneurial success to the role. He is the founder and CEO of Torch Energy Advisors, Inc., and the founder of The Bryan Museum in Galveston, which houses one of the world's largest collections of historical artifacts and art relating to Texas and the American West.His extensive background in heritage preservation includes serving as past president of the Texas Historical Foundation, former director of the Briscoe Museum, and former chairman of the Institute of Texan Cultures. He was also previously appointed to the Texas Historical Commission by then-Governor George W. Bush. Bryan holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas at Austin, and is a graduate of the Thunderbird School of Global Management.As Executive Director of TSHA, Bryan leads the state's oldest learned society. Founded in 1897, TSHA has spent more than 125 years championing the research and publication of Texas history through premier resources like the Handbook of Texas and the Southwestern Historical Quarterly. TSHA’s extensive educational network will serve as a vital asset to the Commission’s mission of engaging communities across all 254 Texas counties.For more information about the Texas State Historical Association, please visit tshaonline.org.About the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA):Organized in 1897, the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas. Through its authoritative publications and statewide educational programs, TSHA connects millions of educators, students, and history enthusiasts to the state’s vibrant past.

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