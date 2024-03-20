SPA Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Betty J. Sapp, Former NRO Director
Deepens Expertise in Core Space and Intelligence Domains to Accelerate Growth
Betty Sapp is a superb addition for us as our growth in the space and intelligence markets continues to accelerate. ”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services supporting critical national security objectives, is pleased to announce Betty J. Sapp has joined the Board of Directors. Ms. Sapp brings deep advisory expertise in the space and intelligence domains to SPA’s growing portfolio of business in these areas. She is the former Director of the National Reconnaissance Office, where she served in that capacity for nearly 7 years. Ms. Sapp also served as a US Air Force officer in a variety of acquisition and financial management positions before joining the Central Intelligence Agency in 1997, where she served for more than 20 years.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
In addition to serving on SPA’s Board, Ms. Sapp serves on the Boards of Ball Corporation and the Charles Stark Draper Lab. She is also a consultant to the Chief Executive Officer of the United Launch Alliance.
Prior to her retirement from the Central Intelligence Agency in 2019, Ms. Sapp held positions of increasing responsibility in both the Department of Defense and in the Intelligence Community. These positions included Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence, Principal Deputy Director of the National Reconnaissance Office, and Director of the NRO.
“We are honored and delighted that Betty has joined the Board,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “She is a superb addition for us as our growth in the space and intelligence markets continues to accelerate. Our acquisitions of Arena Technologies and PRKK along with some recent strategic hires have positioned SPA well for expansion within these markets. Betty’s advice, experience, and insight will be invaluable to helping us achieve our strategic goals. We warmly welcome Betty to the SPA family!”
David Wodlinger, Chairman of the SPA Board and a Managing Partner of Arlington Capital Partners, owners of SPA, added, “Betty is joining our Board of Directors at an incredibly exciting time for the company, and her remarkable track record in the space and intelligence domains makes her an invaluable asset to the team. This is a pivotal moment for SPA, and we look forward to the expertise, perspectives, and leadership Betty will bring to our collective efforts as SPA builds upon its position as a leading trusted advisor to our government clients.”
“SPA’s mission of providing innovative solutions to solve their clients’ most challenging problems, is critically important and has a strategic and lasting impact on national security,” said Betty Sapp. “I am deeply committed to leveraging my expertise within the space and intelligence communities to help guide SPA through its next phase of growth and beyond. I am eager to work alongside the talented team at SPA to create lasting value for our clients and stakeholder communities.”
About SPA
SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
Media Contact: Sue Nelowet, Director of Communications, snelowet@spa.com www.spa.com
Sue Nelowet
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.
+1 703-399-7155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube