W.Va. Department of Health Secretary Names New Leader Over Health Care Agency

Department of Health (DH) Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, today announced Justyn Cox as the new Executive Director of the West Virginia Health Care Authority (WVHCCA).


Cox previously served as the Administrative Services Manager overseeing Sales and Operations for the state’s Medicare Advantage Plan: West Virginia Senior Advantage. He also worked for Stonerise Healthcare and Communicare Health Services in a variety of corporate roles, ranging from contracting to credentialing to operations. 


“With decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Cox brings to the position a unique skill set which will help connect healthcare services to underserved areas while helping to eliminate the duplication of services where they are not needed,” explained Sec. Young. 


The agency is responsible for collecting information on health care costs and ensuring accessibility to appropriate health care services. One of the major functions of the agency is providing Certificates of Need, which prevents the unnecessary duplication of reviewable services and contains costs by determining whether a particular service is needed in an area. The agency also collects financial documents from facilities that are provided to the public for transparency.


The position will report directly to the DH Cabinet Secretary. Oversight over the agency is provided by a board consisting of five members appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate.

W.Va. Department of Health Secretary Names New Leader Over Health Care Agency

