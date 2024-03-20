Symphonic Distribution Launches Third Annual Women Empowered+ Mentorship Program
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, is celebrating Women's History Month by opening applications for their annual Women Empowered+ mentorship program. Mentees can apply from today through March 29 at https://symphonic.com/women-empowered to be paired up with established professionals in their area of focus. Mentors participating in this year's program include:
— Janette Berrios, VP, Corporate Marketing, Symphonic Distribution
Ana Martínez (Senior Label & Artist Relations Manager, Latin Global, Amazon Music)
Fernanda Bas (Strategic Partner Manager, Music Label Partnerships, Meta)
Kate Cordova (Senior Director, ASCAP)
Portia Sabin (President, Music Business Association)
Paola Vacca (Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá)
Jessica Sobhraj (CEO, Cosynd)
Additional mentors from companies including Sony Music Publishing, SiriusXM + Pandora, Beatport, SoundCloud, Music Managers Forum-US, and more are also participating.
Now in its third year, the program to date has connected 165 mentors from companies across the music industry with 340 mentees spanning the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, South America, Europe, and Africa. Mentors and mentees will be selected and introduced to each other in April and will meet for at least one hour a month for the next six months either virtually or in person. Symphonic will also host a kickoff call in April for all participants to review best practices, a midpoint check-in in July to assess progress and recalibrate if necessary and a final wrap-up meeting in November with all mentors and mentees to reflect on the program and what participants have learned.
“We are incredibly proud of the continued growth of our mentorship program and to be kicking off another exciting year,” said Janette Berrios, VP, Corporate Marketing, Symphonic Distribution. “It’s incredibly gratifying to have so many new executives on board this year who share our passion for mentorship. This program not only creates a space for professional development but also fosters genuine support that can help women and other diverse genders navigate through our industry, something I wish I had when I was just getting started in the music industry and as a Latina.”
Mentees from the program have gone on to work at some of the largest and most influential music companies, and their feedback has continued to be immensely positive.
“The Symphonic Women Empowered+ Mentorship Program has been an awesome experience,” said Stephanie Falvo Liang, Senior Manager, Artist Relations and Business Development, Smule, Inc. “I am so grateful to have been connected with my mentor, Maria! She has provided me with invaluable advice from her work and life experiences, helping me shape the next step in my career. Maria really has gone above and beyond to support me. I look forward to continuing our mentor/mentee relationship!”
Those who are interested in applying as mentees can read more about the program requirements and submit their application at https://symphonic.com/women-empowered.
About Symphonic
Symphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.
Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.
