Lean 5S Products UK Announce Streamlining Lean Manufacturing with Launch of Shadow Boards, Visual Aids, and Storage Solutions

Kent, England – Lean 5S Products UK, a leading designer and manufacturer of visual management boards, is proud to announce the streamlining of lean manufacturing with the launch of shadow boards, visual aids and storage solutions.

With Lean 5S Products UK’s commitment to continuous improvement, bespoke lean management initiatives and its 5 pillars: ‘sort, set in order, shine, standardise, and sustain/systemise’, the company’s range of uniquely custom Shadow Boards, cleaning stations and production boards are designed to help businesses reduce waste and improve efficiency in every manufacturing and service sector.

“We offer unlimited design revisions incorporating specific shadow requirements, text, logos, colours and branding so you get a bespoke Shadow/Production Board that makes your workplace more efficient and profitable,” said a spokesperson for Lean 5S Products UK. “We can also supply the cleaning and other tools required.”

Catering to businesses big and small across the UK and Europe, Lean 5S Products UK’s visual 5S lean management solutions are developed closely with companies to ensure optimum success in supporting their needs, boosting productivity and efficient organisation, as well as workplace safety.

With steadfast belief in the ethos “A Place for Everything and everything in its place,”the renowned company offers a selection of customisable shadow boards and storage solutions, including:

Tool Shadow Boards: The ideal choice for businesses wanting to foster an orderly and efficient work environment, Lean 5S Products UK’s Tool Shadow Boards are expertly designed to improve the functionality and organisation of a workspace with bespoke design options that are tailored to a business’s specifications. Additionally, by providing traceability for tools and equipment, Tool Shadow Boards optimise tool storage, promote accountability and reduce time searching for tools.

Visual Management Boards: Created to heighten UK manufacturing operations,Visual Management Boards are an essential tool for enabling continuous improvement within any organisation by visually displaying key metrics and relevant data for a business’s team. Lean 5S Products UK provides a complete customisation process that caters specifically to businesses’ specific communication and improvement needs.

Storage Racking: Lean 5S Products UK offers a comprehensive range of sturdy, high-grade steel storage racking shelves designed with a focus on durability and versatility for workshops, garages, and warehouses. These shelves maximise storage space, improve organisation options, and provide easy access to stored items.

Dedicated to customer satisfaction and delivering a high-quality service, Lean 5S Products UK offers businesses a 5-year warranty on both print and lamination of its lean management solutions and invites individuals with any questions on how they can enhance the efficiency and safety of their working environment to contact its friendly customer service team today via the phone number provided on its website.

About Lean 5S Products UK

For over 5 years, Lean 5S Products UK has been providing lean management solutions, such as Shadow Boards, Cleaning Stations, and Productions Boards, to big and small businesses in every kind of industry across the UK and Europe. With a commitment to working closely with customers to produce bespoke, custom management boards and lean management initiatives, Lean 5S Products UK has the solution to make a workplace more efficient and profitable.

More Information

To learn more about Lean 5S Products UK and its lean management solutions, please visit the website at https://www.lean5sproducts.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/lean-5s-products-uk-announce-streamlining-lean-manufacturing-with-launch-of-shadow-boards-visual-aids-and-storage-solutions/

About Lean 5S Products UK

Lean 5S Products UK was formed following the expansion of Shadow Board production by National Engravers. We are a company based in the UK providing lean management solutions to businesses big and small across the UK and Europe.

Contact Lean 5S Products UK

Ford Mill, The Street, Ashford

Kent

South East of London TN27 0QA

United Kingdom

01233 840 999

Website: https://www.lean5sproducts.co.uk/