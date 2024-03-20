Peer39 Launches Analytics Suite, Consolidating Contextual and Quality Insights across Web, OLV and CTV
New campaign toolset brings 100% survivable data signals to web environment reporting and transparency insights to CTVNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer39, the leading global provider of contextual suitability and quality solutions for modern marketers, today announced the launch of its new Analytics suite, a campaign performance, suitability, and quality data-visualization toolset that consolidates ad data from more than 150 inputs, providing a detailed look at web, CTV, in-app mobile and online video placements.
Ad buyers can now see and optimize campaigns against a fusion of modern performance insights, including Attention and Viewability (in relation to Contextual), Safety & Suitability, Keyword Performance, Sentiment, and Quality signals. This unprecedented array of data signals – all survivable without the cookie – helps advertisers make optimization decisions based on the metrics that are important to each campaign.
“Over the past several decades, the ad industry has essentially placed all of its measurement and analytics acumen into audience targeting. In the absence of third-party cookies, those strategies are not translatable,” said Mario Diez, CEO of Peer39. “The Analytics suite provides advertisers with unprecedented reporting into the contextual categories that can impact different KPIs and modern insights. This kind of understanding has far too long been overlooked, but is now a must, given the 1:1 audience targeting tactics surely to be impacted in the near future.”
Survivable signals
This new toolset arrives at a critical point in the advertising industry, as brands and agencies look to manage two key trends: signal loss from cookie deprecation and the growing importance of CTV advertising. Peer39’s Analytics suite helps buyers make informed decisions to help navigate both issues by providing a series of actionable insights.
These reporting insights are not in any way tied to alternative IDs or cookies, ensuring scale and usability well into the future.
The Analytics suite includes:
-Keyword performance reporting, giving advertisers a precise understanding of the keyword performance in context.
-CTV transparency and quality reporting to assess content adjacency, completion rate, fake content exposure, and more.
-Contextual insights reporting provides discovery, addressability, and visibility against new Attention metrics and indexing.
-Ease-of-use with DSP of choice. Each dimension in the Analytics platform is directly mapped to pre-bid segment segments within leading DSPs, helping buyers easily execute optimizations.
“The only thing we know clearly about advertising’s future is that campaigns will rely on data signals that are not tied to consumers via a cookie,” said Lee Beale, managing partner of Crossmedia. “Contextual has emerged as one of the best ways to ensure performance in the future, but for replicable campaign outcomes, we need a deeper understanding of page context, keywords, and the environments that lead to results. The Peer39 Analytics Dashboard delivers insights into the intersection of all of the major factors that determine performance, and it fits right into our campaign workflow so that we can act on the information.”
About Peer39
Peer39 is an independent, cookieless data company that employs the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem for pre-bid targeting and post-bid analytics. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical one. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.
