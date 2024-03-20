The Task Force Announces New Executive Committee Members
The Health Care Transformation Task Force announces the results of its most recent Executive Committee election.
I am thrilled to welcome Jordan and Zak as our newest Executive Committee members...”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, patient organizations, and value transformation partners, today announced the results of its most recent Executive Committee election, electing members to a governing body comprised of fourteen senior-level executives representing the organization’s multi-stakeholder membership.
— Todd Van Tol, HCTTF Board Chair
Jordan Asher, MD, MS, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Sentara Health, and Zak Ramadan-Jardi, MD, MBA, Vice President of Network Management at Cambria Health, have been elected to serve as Committee members, effective immediately.
“I am thrilled to welcome Jordan and Zak as our newest Executive Committee members,” said Todd Van Tol, Executive Vice President, Health Care Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Task Force Chair. “Their experience and expertise will enrich our discussions and I'm excited to collaborate with them to help chart the course for impactful initiatives that will benefit our membership."
"Rejoining the Task Force's Executive Committee is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the organization’s strategic direction,” said Jordan Asher. “I look forward to collaborating with fellow members to further drive innovation and promote person-centered care."
"I am honored to serve on the Task Force's Executive Committee,” said Zak Ramadan-Jradi. “This a great opportunity to share my expertise and perspective to shape transformative initiatives that address the evolving needs of the communities and members that Task Force members serve."
For more information, please visit https://hcttf.org
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Shield of California • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify Health • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • Curana Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Charlotte Burnett
Health Care Transformation Task Force
info@hcttf.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn