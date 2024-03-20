MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/20/2024

March 20, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 20, 2024

On 3/13/2024, Cpl DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Laurel Grove Road, Mechanicsville, MD. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a fictitious name but was able to be identified as Bairon Josue Gomez-Aplicano, 36 of Gaithersburg, MD. Investigation revealed that Gomez-Alicano was driving while under the influence and was arrested. He then became combative and kicked Cpl DiToto. Gomez-Aplicano was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution, False Statement to Peace Officer and Second Degree Assault. He was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 3/15/2024, Tpr Hersh responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Max Michael Sauber, 59 of California, MD stole merchandise totalling approximately $300.00. Sauber was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 3/16/2024, TFC Eckrich responded to an address on Valley Court, Lexington Park, MD for an unwanted person in the residence. Investigation revealed that the victim had a final protection order against Henry Maxwell Harvey, 54 of La Plata, MD, who was found in the residence. Harvey was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 3/13/2024, Bairon Josue Gomez-Aplicano, 36 of Gaithersburg, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto

On 3/13/2024, Dewayne Bernard Swann, 49 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 3/14/2024, Robert Keith Montfort, 42 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Pope

On 3/15/2024, Brandon Lavar Williams, 41 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 3/16/2024, Walter Joseph Voner, 28 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 3/17/2024, Robert Leroy Thomas, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto

On 3/17/2024, John Bevins Morris IV, 21 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/13/2024, Da Myist Dayon Faxon, 20 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 3/14/2024, Kenneth Edward Dean, 52 of Coltons Point, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Arson-First Degree, Arson-Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment and Malicious Burning-Second Degree

On 3/18/2024, Kristina May Alvey, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for FTA: Trespass: Private Property and Disorderly Conduct, FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute: Narcotics, and FTA: CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute: Narcotics x3, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x7 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

On 3/19/2024, Samuel Tony Bryant Jr, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for FTA: FTA: Driving while license is suspended, Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and FTA: Driving without a required license

