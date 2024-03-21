Ticket to Ride™ Heads North in New Expansion from Marmalade Game Studio
The Nordic Expansion delivers new gameplay features and more to the fan-favourite digital board game.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marmalade Game Studio has delivered a brand-new expansion for its popular digital board game, Ticket to Ride, featuring a new map, two new characters, locomotives, carriages and gameplay rules. Based on the tabletop best-seller by Days of Wonder, the Nordic Expansion spotlights the biggest cities in the region, offering players additional challenges as they build their railway empires across a stunningly detailed digital game board. Players can download the expansion on Steam and mobile for £6.49/$7.49/€6.99.
“Ticket to Ride has a lively and active fanbase that we’re constantly engaged with,” says Georgina Venman, Associate Producer at Marmalade Game Studio. “As players have mastered the finer nuances of the base Ticket to Ride digital board game, we’ve been hard at work planning future expansions offering up new challenges, maps and rule sets! The Nordic Expansion is the first of multiple expansions to come. Players can enjoy the game they love with a fresh new twist – we can’t wait to see how they tackle the mighty Murmansk-Lieksa route!”
The Nordic Expansion features incredible new challenges for players to overcome; the nine-train-long Murmansk-Lieksa route demands careful planning, with players limited to 40 trains at their disposal instead of the usual 45. Plus, unlike classic map gameplay rules, the sought-after Locomotive cards can only be used for tunnels, ferries and the special Murmansk-Lieksa route, and players can swap three cards of the same colour for an additional piece.
Along with different gameplay features to get stuck into, players who purchase the Nordic Expansion will also get two characters, Mina and Morten, to add to their selection. Plus, there are two new trains and carriages on the way – the reliable Arctic Express, the mighty Frosthammer, the towering Hearthside and the cosy Snowdrifter.
Download the Nordic Expansion from Steam, the Apple Store and Google Play Store!
About Marmalade Game Studio
London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, TICKET TO RIDE and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores.
About Days of Wonder
Days of Wonder, part of Asmodee, develops and publishes unique games in their genre. The studio's "Play Different" slogan reflects its vision of publishing: Days of Wonder limits its productions to very few new games, focusing on quality rather than quantity, and developing highly refined digital adaptations. The unparalleled successes such as Ticket to Ride®, the world's best-selling train game; Small World® and its epic conquests in a fantastic universe; Heat: Pedal to the Metal, the latest sensation in racing games; and Memoir '44®, the World War II reference game with over twenty expansions, motivate Days of Wonder to raise the bar ever higher.
Learn more at http://www.daysofwonder.com
About Asmodee Entertainment
Asmodee Entertainment is the outbound licensing and book publishing platform of Asmodee, the global games publisher and distributor. Its mission is to extend Asmodee's intellectual properties into TV/film, novels and comics, location-based entertainment, and consumer products, working closely with Asmodee Boardgames and Asmodee Interactive.
