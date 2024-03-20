New UNESCO Tentative List Names Six World Heritage Sites of Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's unique sites on UNESCO's tentative world heritage list set to elevate global tourism and recognitionBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh an offbeat destination of first choice is poised to get global recognition and tourism boost with UNESCO including six destinations of Madhya Pradesh in its tentative world heritage list. These are Gwalior Fort, the Historical Group of Dhanmar, Bhojeshwar, Mahadev temple of Bhojpur, Rock Art sites of Chambal valley, Khooni Bhandara of Buhranpur & Gond Memorial of Mandla. This is in addition to the 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites in the permanent list. These include The Khajuraho Group of Monuments (1986), Buddhist Monuments of Sanchi (1989), and The Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003) which are major attractions especially for international tourists. In addition to this, four sites were included earlier under the tentative list of World Heritage sites. These are Mandu, Orchha, Satpura Tiger Reserve in Panchmari, and Marble rocks of Bhedaghat/ Lamhetaghat, Jabalpur. Therefore there are a total of 3 world heritage sites and 10 world heritage sites in the tentative list! Madhya Pradesh is blessed with an abundance of unexplored experiential tourism offerings in almost all areas of interest of travelers.
The process of nomination of these historical heritage sites was done by the Board for nomination in UNESCO’s tentative list. Efforts are now being made to get these sites notified in the permanent list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture & Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shuka said that this development is a matter of pride for the State.
One of the biggest advantages of Madhya Pradesh for tourists is that it’s extremely well connected being the heart of Incredible India. This is why convenient comprehensive itineraries can be created for tourists to maximize their destination experiences. In an initiative to make travel easier and convenient in the State, a new domestic air service was launched recently. 2 twin engine, 8 seater aircraft, and helicopter tourism services will operate connecting religious and tourism destinations within the State. This tourism air service will be operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
