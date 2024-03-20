Lighthouse Advisory Partners

Lighthouse Advisory Partners Releases Report on the Transformative Potential of Authority-to-Work Management Software for the Construction Industry

CAMBRIDGE, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Advisory Partners, leaders in corporate development and strategy advisory services for the technology sector, is proud to announce the publication of its new report, titled "Unlocking Efficiency and Compliance: The Impact of Authority-to-Work Management Solutions in the Construction Industry" The report explores the crucial role authority-to-work management software plays in modernising and revolutionising construction operations.

Infrastructure maintenance and construction projects are often characterised by highly fragmented supply chains, growing complexity, a backdrop of tight timelines and a demanding regulatory landscape. The need for innovative solutions is paramount. The report highlights how authority-to-work management solutions are meeting this need by offering a revolutionary passport framework for managing training and competence. This ensures that every task on site is carried out by personnel who are not only qualified but also in full compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements.

“Construction firms are constantly challenged to ensure a safe, compliant, and streamlined work environment,” said Les Elby, Partner at Lighthouse Advisory Partners. “Authority-to-work management solutions hold the key to managing complex personnel requirements, reducing risk, and establishing a data-driven approach to safety and compliance. This report empowers industry leaders with the insight they need to harness this transformative technology.”

The report is essential reading for anyone involved in the construction sector looking to harness the benefits of digital transformation to address current challenges and future opportunities. It offers not just insights but practical strategies for adopting authority-to-work management solutions to achieve greater efficiency, safety, and compliance.

The report is available for download at www.lighthouse-advisory.co.uk.

About Lighthouse Advisory

We’re a leading technology-focused strategy consultancy and M&A advisory firm. Our core services include strategy, mergers and acquisitions, complemented by an extensive range of support services designed to bolster your business. These encompass in-depth market research, insightful customer surveys (Net Promoter Score, NPS), and commercial due diligence, ensuring a comprehensive approach to meet your strategic requirements.