Harbour Assist Forms Strategic Alliance with GC Marine to Enhance Marina Management in Asia Pacific

Through this strategic alliance, GC Marine will serve as Harbour Assist's primary channel partner in Asia Pacific.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbour Assist Forms Strategic Alliance with GCMarine to Enhance Marina Management in Asia Pacific.

Harbour Assist, the leading SaaS provider of marina management software, is delighted to announce a significant partnership with GCMarine, a top provider of Marine and Waterfront Solutions in Asia Pacific.

Through this strategic alliance, GCMarine will serve as Harbour Assist's primary channel partner in Asia Pacific, leveraging their comprehensive marina experience to expand the reach of Harbour Assist's innovative software solutions.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with GCMarine," said Nick Gill Chief Revenue Officer of Harbour Assist. "Their unparalleled knowledge and extensive experience in the marine sector will ensure our software reaches the marinas that need it most, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction across the region."

GCMarine has a longstanding reputation for delivering top-tier marine and waterfront solutions. With this partnership, they will bring Harbour Assist's state-of-the-art marina management software to an extensive network of marinas and waterfront businesses.

"From first-hand experience in our managed sites, Harbour Assist’s marina management software is truly top of its class. We're excited about this partnership and the opportunity to bring such a robust suite of tools to marinas in Asia Pacific" said Matt Browning of GCMarine.

Harbour Assist is seeing a strong take up in Australia including some of the leading marinas such as Marina Mirage Marina and Sanctuary Cove Marina who took out the recent ‘Marina of the Year’ 2023 award. General Manager of Sanctuary Cove Marina Steve Sammes said ‘As a Platinum 5 Gold Anchor Marina and recent ‘Marina of the Year’ award winner, every decision in your business is critical to ensure you are reaching benchmark standards. Implementing Harbour Assist has been a breath of fresh air in our everyday operations. It is user friendly, efficient and the staff really enjoy using it because they believe in it. This CRM is a core foundation to our operations and has been key in driving our success across the business’.

Harbour Assist's software provides comprehensive solutions for marina management, including berth management, contract administration, and customer relationship management. Their partnership with GCMarine will enable them to better serve marinas in Asia Pacific, enhancing their ability to manage operations and customer relationships effectively.

This partnership represents a significant step in Harbour Assist's global expansion strategy, and further underscores their commitment to delivering the highest quality marina management solutions to their clients worldwide.

About Harbour Assist:

Harbour Assist is a leading SaaS provider of marina management software, offering comprehensive solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction in marinas worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Harbour Assist continues to set the standard for marina management software.

About GC Marine:

GCMarine is a top provider of Marine & Waterfront Solutions in Asia Pacific. With extensive experience in the marine sector, GC Marine delivers high-quality solutions that meet the unique needs of marinas and waterfront businesses across the region.

