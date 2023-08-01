Lighthouse Advisory Partners acts as lead advisor for Causeway on its acquisition of one.network from Bridgepoint.

Lighthouse Advisory Partners

Lighthouse Advisory Partners continues a strong 2023 with another landmark M&A deal in the construction technology sector.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Advisory Partners is delighted to have advised Causeway Technologies, backed by Five Arrows, on its acquisition of one.network the world's leading digital road management platform from Bridgepoint, the global private equity firm.

This marks the fourth strategic acquisition since Five Arrows made a significant investment in Causeway in 2021, further reinforcing Causeway’s platform strategy to digitise the processes that underpin the construction and maintenance of the built environment. This also marks the third time Lighthouse has advised Causeway and Five Arrows on a strategic acquisition.

The one.network platform transforms how highway authorities, utility companies, and contractors plan, coordinate and communicate traffic interventions by enabling cross-sector collaboration and seamless public engagement. The one.network platform helps maintain more resilient road networks, reducing congestion, enhancing safety and improving journey reliability.

Chief Executive of Causeway, Phil Brown said: “The acquisition of one.network further underlines our investment in joining up the workflow to provide one comprehensive, end-to-end offering for highways authorities and utility companies and their contractors to plan, monitor and communicate the management and maintenance of their assets. "

" Combining one.network with Causeway’s current infrastructure asset management solutions, including Causeway Alloy and Causeway Horizons, can streamline critical processes and deliver compelling insights to our customers.”

Lighthouse Advisory Partners, led by Mat Truche-Gordon, partnered with Causeway and Five Arrows to successfully complete the acquisition of one.network from Bridgepoint. “This strategic acquisition, combined with their recent purchase of Yotta, solidifies Causeway's position as a leading provider of technology solutions for the management of highway assets. It has been a pleasure to partner with the Causeway team once again, and the efficiency of the process has highlighted the strong expertise and alignment between Causeway and one.network.”

This successful deal further reinforces Lighthouse Advisory Partners' unrivalled expertise in the construction technology sector.

For more information visit www.lighthouse-advisory.co.uk