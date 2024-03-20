Australia's Electric Aircraft network takes flight with 28 new regional aircraft
FlyOnE has committed to roll out over $35M of investment in the Australian electric air transport network before 2030.
'Our goal is to electrify aviation in Australia, making flying an electric aircraft as accessible to you as driving a car or booking a rideshare'”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lilypad Elevate™ network, operated by FlyOnE, will connect 25 regional airports in Australia by 2030 and
— FlyOnE Founder, Korum E
create 30+ point-to-point Electric Air transport connections.
To date, FlyOnE has activated 5 electric aircraft charge locations and 3 interconnecting routes that are currently active for private electric air transport and pilot training in Australia.
Currently active sites include Perth (Jandakot Airport, Western Australia), Rottnest Island, Mandurah (Murray
Field Airport, Western Australia), Lilydale Airport (Yarra Valley, Victoria) and Moorabin Airport (Melbourne, Australia).
This on-demand private air transport network is connecting pilots and their passengers to destinations with low cost, low noise, low emissions, high safety, new electric aircraft, and is expanding to accommodate more p[assengers per flight and a wider reach as more aircraft and charge locations are rolled out in the coming years.
Flight training schools within this network and recreational/private pilots can enjoy the 1st generation of electric aircraft now, the Pipistrel Electro, for a fraction of the cost of a legacy Piston engine aircraft.
As the network expands and next-generation aircraft are introduced, electric air transport users can expect routes of up to 500km for cargo and/or passenger payload in the BYE Aeropsace and Electron 5 long-range commercial electric aircraft.
FlyOnE, Australia's Electric Air Pioneer, has completed over 140,000 passenger kilometers of electric air operations to date with over 1300 passenger movements a growing fleet of electric aircraft on both the West and East Coast of Australia.
“To find the right aircraft for regional Australian electric air transport on our Lilypad Elevate™ network, we conducted an extensive market scan. Quickly, we ruled out eVTOLs due to their limited range. The Electron 5™ best meets our mission profile – both in terms of range as well as available seats and economical superiority”, said Korum Ellis, CEO at FlyOnE. He added: “Knowing that the Electron 5™ achieves the required performance with today’s battery technology gives us the confidence that the aircraft
will be delivered on time.”
“We’re excited to announce FlyOnE as our launch customer and are proud that they’ve chosen our Electron 5™
to be the backbone of the Lilypad Elevate™ network”, responded Marc-Henry de Jong, CCO/COO at ELECTRON
aerospace. He concluded: “And as our companies share the vision of ‘making zero emission, on-demand, regional air mobility a reality’, we believe that this is just the start of a long and prosperous partnership. Over
the coming weeks and months, we will explore other potential areas of cooperation, including aircraft distribution, servicing and potentially manufacturing. So, watch this space.”
FlyOnE has been importing 1st Generation electric aircraft, the Pipistrel Electro, as the Pipistrel brand representative in Australia for use in Pilot training and recreational flying since 2021, with 3 flight schools in Australia now flying electric and over 140.000 passenger kilometers flown.
FlyOnE and BYE Aerospace have signed a MoU under which FlyOnE secured priority production slots in 2024/2025. In total, FlyOnE have secured 5 additional electric trainer aircraft. First deliveries are expected in 2025.
FlyOnE and ELECTRON aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which FlyOnE secured priority production slots in 2026 and 2027. In total FlyOnE ordered 28 aircraft, including 2 trainer versions as well as 26 passenger versions. First aircraft deliveries are expected in 2026.
