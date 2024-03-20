SG SMEs to Benefit From ‘World’s Smartest Marketer*’

* gimmefy is building the World’s Smartest Marketer. V2.01 is live.

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gimmefy, a marketing co-pilot for small smart teams, is set to benefit more Singapore-registered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the EnterpriseSG and Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) GenAI Sandbox for SMEs.

gimmefy is a subscription based marketing platform, focused on creative content ideation and creation, with a suite of over 120 AI-enabled marketing tasks and 9 AI Marketing Assistants.

Built by marketers for marketers, gimmefy's user-friendly platform is designed for small smart marketing teams with limited resources. With potential savings of up to 90% of time and costs, users can elevate and accelerate marketing efforts with ease.

gimmefy counts amongst its users globally, organisations like Motul, Raffles Health Insurance, Storytel and IMDA, as well as agencies like SEK, Greenpark and APRW.

"We are thrilled to partner with EnterpriseSG and IMDA in the GenAI Sandbox for SMEs. This allows us to put our transformative AI solutions in the hands of forward-thinking SMEs," said Shalu Wasu, CEO of gimmefy.

The sandbox is only available for a limited period with limited spots for eligible Singapore-registered SMEs. Visit gimmefy.ai/IMDA or contact us for more details.

About gimmefy

gimmefy, an IMDA Spark company, empowers marketers with AI-Driven Efficiency through more than 120 automated tasks and nine AI marketing bots that streamline marketing processes, enhancing productivity and creativity. It ensures privacy and security prioritising the protection of data.

Users report up to 90% savings in time and costs.

From small marketing teams with limited resources, to teams with a need for speed, and agencies with resource pressures, gimmefy is a viable, scalable solution which focuses on:

Effectiveness: Combining the world’s best available technology with proprietary in-house tech, and industry experience and expertise, into a better product and product experience with better outputs by industry standards.

Speed: Creating tools that enable marketers to ideate, create and deploy faster to meet existing and future market demands.

Availability: Surpassing human limitations, the product does not require breaks. gimmefy is also LLM-agnostic, which reduces dependency on any one tech, and also for consistently better performance.

Future-proof: Designed and built for the future, the architecture is built to adapt and adopt future changes and developments in technology, supporting the evolution of marketers and the marketing industry.

Success: Developed by marketers, the product’s main benchmark for success is the success and relevance of its users.

To join the ranks of the world's smartest marketers who trust gimmefy to do wonders for their businesses, visit www.gimmefy.ai or request a personalised demo to explore how gimmefy can enhance your marketing strategy.

For more information, please contact Shalu Wasu at +65 90297601 or shalu.wasu@gimmefy.ai.

