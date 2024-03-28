Global Nitrogen Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nitrogen market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024", providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for nitrogen is anticipated to attain $64.44 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The increase in the nitrogen market is attributed to the growing population and increased demand for crop output. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the nitrogen market share. Key players in the nitrogen market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Nutrien Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Linde PLC, and Air Liquide SA.

Nitrogen Market Segments

•By Product Type: Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen

•By Application: Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Science and Research

•By End User Industry: Petrochemical, Oil And Gas, Metal Manufacturing And Fabrication, Food And Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Chemical, Other End Use Industries

•By Geography: The global nitrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nitrogen is a chemical substance used to replace air and reduce or eliminate the oxidation of materials, including food items. Nitrogen gas has no color, no odor, is inert, and is not flammable.

