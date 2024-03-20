Northern Cyprus introduces itself - in Germany

Paradise North Cyprus AKOL MARINE offers an excellent view from every angle Bungalow PENINSULA II by AKOL

On of the biggest companies in Northern Cyprus sends a delegation to Germany

GAZI-MAGUSA, FAMAGUSTA, NORTHERN CYPRUS, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Cyprus is still a country that faces many prejudices. A quick look at the Internet is enough to read a wide variety of opinions. Opinions that often contradict each other and are often far removed from the actual facts. For example, it is common to read that Northern Cyprus belongs to Turkey or that it is an Islamic country, to name just two of the most common prejudices.

Prejudices that prevent quite a few people from visiting the island to gain a personal impression. In fact, Northern Cyprus has a lot to offer: unspoilt nature, dense forests, picturesque coastlines and, last but not least, golden, kilometre-long beaches. The year-round mild climate and cosmopolitan culture have made Northern Cyprus a destination for many emigrants, especially from Europe. This is a trend that is gaining momentum at a time of great uncertainty on the "old continent".

It is understandable as Northern Cyprus offers not only a pleasant climate but also a high degree of security. The favourable cost of living in Northern Cyprus also contributes to the fact that Northern Cyprus has long since become an attractive destination for more and more emigrants.

But Northern Cyprus also offers enormous advantages for investors. Especially for those who are looking for an alternative location for their investments in these uncertain times. The boom that has just begun and the increasing demand, which is not expected to slow down in the coming years, make investments in the property sector in Northern Cyprus a "safe bank" for many investors with far above-average returns compared to other locations.

One of the main pillars of Northern Cyprus is not least the tourism sector, which is now increasingly being discovered by Europeans. For many years, the Balearic Islands were the preferred holiday destination for many Germans, but now there is an increasingly recognisable trend that is attracting sun-seekers to Northern Cyprus. Attracted by the fact that Northern Cyprus has become an established destination for emigrants, more and more tourists are now flocking to the country, fuelling the demand for property and holiday flats.

But it is not just the golden, kilometre-long beaches that attract tourists. The island has also made a name for itself as the "Las Vegas of the Mediterranean". Numerous casinos and entertainment complexes welcome visitors, as do modern beach clubs with a wide range of entertainment. Places that perfectly combine the unique charm of the island with perfect entertainment. But a rich, unspoilt natural environment also attracts visitors to Northern Cyprus.

Demand from European visitors in particular is moving away from mass tourism in favour of tourism in the island's unique landscapes. A development that has long been recognised by the island's major renowned property developers, who are creating projects that blend in perfectly with the island's scenic beauty and reflect its unique character in their architecture. AKOL GLOBAL, for example, with its projects in the Karpaz National Park, such as PENINSULA I and II or AKOL MARINE, launched projects on the market months ago that fulfil precisely this demand. Projects that are suitable as the perfect oasis for a retirement on the island or, thanks to the management offered by AKOL GLOBAL, are also ideal for high-yield rentals.

As one of the leading companies in Northern Cyprus, AKOL GLOBAL has always been characterised by innovation and responsibility towards people and nature and is once again setting standards in the entire construction industry with its upcoming projects. AKOL GLOBAL is not only a leader in the standards used, but also in the architecture and overall planning of the projects. Projects are currently being developed that are perfectly tailored to the increased needs of foreign buyers in particular. Starting with spacious pool landscapes and lovingly landscaped gardens and green areas, buyers can expect flats with large living spaces that are equipped to the most modern standards.



AKOL GLOBAL has always been a pioneer when it comes to exclusivity and luxury integrated into the unique landscapes of Northern Cyprus. Due to the great demand from the European and especially the German market, AKOL GLOBAL is once again a pioneer and has integrated a department within the group consisting of native German speakers who are available to help and support interested parties and buyers in their native language before, during and after a purchase. The German team not only supports interested parties on site in Northern Cyprus, but also regularly travels to Germany to provide information about the opportunities available in Northern Cyprus. At these events, in addition to the projects, the island and its uniqueness are also presented and numerous preconceptions circulating about Northern Cyprus are dispelled.



The next event will take place on 27 March 2024 in Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia, in the Schlossgarten Cafe. The event starts at 18.00 and admission begins at 17.30. Food and drinks will be served free of charge at this event.

Further information about this event can be found here: https://kibris.io/event

