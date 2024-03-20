SendQuick Wins Bronze GLOBEE® Award for Authentication Solution at 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendQuick Pte Ltd proudly announces its win as Bronze GLOBEE® Award winner in the Authentication (Single, Two-Factor, Multi, or Cloud Based) Solution category at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity.

The Globee® Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, has honored SendQuick for outstanding innovation and effectiveness in cybersecurity.

SendQuick Conexa's multi-factor authentication solutions encompass a choice of different authentication methods including FIDO2, eg. passwordless biometric authentication, passkey, push authentication, Yubikey security token, as well as Digital ID (SingPass, Yoti), offering comprehensive protection against evolving cyber threats.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices, SendQuick empowers organizations to safeguard their networks and data with confidence.

Earning the Bronze GLOBEE® Award for Authentication Solution reaffirms SendQuick's dedication to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity realm and the company's commitment to delivering top-tier authentication solutions that bolster cybersecurity measures on a global scale.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commends the winners: “Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We are honored to celebrate your success.”

"We are thrilled to receive the Bronze GLOBEE® Award for our Authentication Solution at the 20th Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity," said Mr JS Wong, CEO at SendQuick. "This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to providing advanced multi-factor authentication solutions that help businesses mitigate cyber risks effectively."

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award’s prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners.

For more information about the award-winning SendQuick Conexa's authentication solution, please visit https://www.sendquick.com/products/sendquick-conexa/

