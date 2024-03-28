Global Microbiome Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Microbiome Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microbiome market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Microbiome Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for microbiome is anticipated to attain $1.24 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.

The increase in the microbiome market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The North America region is projected to dominate the microbiome market share. Key players in the microbiome market include Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta BioSciences, and Second Genome Inc.

Microbiome Market Segments

• By Type: Bacteria, Archaea, Viruses, Other Microbiomes

• By Product: Therapeutics, Diagnostics

• By Technology: Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics

• By End-Use: Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancers, Other Diseases

• By Geography: The global microbiome market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microbiome refers to a group of microbes that live in a certain habitat and include fungi, bacteria, and viruses. It is all of the bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses' genetic material that dwells on and within the human body. The microbiome's bacteria also aid in digestion, immune system control, defense against disease-causing bacteria, and the production of vitamins like Vitamin K, which is required for blood clotting, and the B vitamins B12, thiamine, and riboflavin.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Microbiome Market Trends And Strategies

4. Microbiome Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Microbiome Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

