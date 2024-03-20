Traffic Delay on I-79, Exit 146 Ramp, to Begin Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Page Content





MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV – There will be a traffic delay on Interstate 79 southbound, near the Exit 146 ramp from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday March 20, 2024, through Tuesday, April 30, 2024, for milling, paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.





Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.



