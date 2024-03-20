DBTV Television Network Celebrates 3rd Anniversary This Month With the Addition of 21 New First-Run Shows
DBTV, the fastest growing worldwide streaming TV network is excited to add 21 family-oriented first-run shows , taking our number of entertaining shows to 112
We are delighted to fill a void in the world for great original family-centric entertainment that our hosts, advertisers and loyal viewers are very proud to play a part”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DBTV Television Network celebrates its 3rd Anniversary this month with the addition of 21 new first-run shows.
— David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV
"DBTV, the fastest growing worldwide streaming TV network is excited to add 21 new family-oriented first-run programs this month taking our number of great shows to 112!", says David Brunner, Pres/CEO/Owner of DBTV.
The new shows are: DAILY FLASH; THE PAT O'BRIEN SHOW; ROCK n ROLL RARITIES with MATT PINFIELD; TAINTED DREAMS; DAILY FLASH LATINO;
LIFE LOVE SHOPPING; VOICES OF COURAGE; THE BIG TICKET LIFE; COMMANDERS JUSTICE; JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE & SPORTS; PHOTOWALKS TV;
HEAL IT!; PETER'S PRINCIPLES; COUNTRY FIX; COUNTRY CLASSICS; JIMMY BOWEN & FRIENDS; SOUTHERN GLORY; BLUEGRASS RIDGE; GURUS & GAME CHANGERS; THE LOOK and NATURALISTA.
DBTV was started by Brunner, A Media/Sports Agent for over 30 years, during the 2020 Pandemic to keep his clients relevant and working.
DBTV went on the air on March 2021 with 14 programs on one platform; Roku.
In 3 years, DBTV has grown to 112 shows, over 500,000 monthly viewers and can be seen in the United States and 7 other countries on Roku, Amazon Fire, Smart TV's and streaming online 24/7 at the Network's website; WWW.DBTV.TV.
"The network seemed to explode out of the blocks and we are delighted to fill a void in the world for great original family-centric entertainment that our hosts, advertisers and loyal viewers are proud to be a part. In today's fast paced digital world, the demand for family-friendly entertainment options is on the rise. with an increasing number of families seeking wholesome content that aligns with their values. The streaming industry is witnessing a significant shift toward family-centric services, and DBTV is proud to be at the forefront of meeting the demand for wholesome content and investing in the future of family-friendly entertainment", says President/CEO/Owner of DBTV, David Brunner.
