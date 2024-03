DBTV Television Network Celebrates 3rd Anniversary This Month With the Addition of 21 New First-Run Shows

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

DBTV, the fastest growing worldwide streaming TV network is excited to add 21 family-oriented first-run shows , taking our number of entertaining shows to 112

We are delighted to fill a void in the world for great original family-centric entertainment that our hosts, advertisers and loyal viewers are very proud to play a part” — David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBTV Television Network celebrates its 3rd Anniversary this month with the addition of 21 new first-run shows."DBTV, the fastest growing worldwide streaming TV network is excited to add 21 new family-oriented first-run programs this month taking our number of great shows to 112!", says David Brunner, Pres/CEO/Owner of DBTV.The new shows are: DAILY FLASH; THE PAT O'BRIEN SHOW; ROCK n ROLL RARITIES with MATT PINFIELD; TAINTED DREAMS; DAILY FLASH LATINO;LIFE LOVE SHOPPING; VOICES OF COURAGE; THE BIG TICKET LIFE; COMMANDERS JUSTICE; JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE & SPORTS; PHOTOWALKS TV;HEAL IT!; PETER'S PRINCIPLES; COUNTRY FIX; COUNTRY CLASSICS; JIMMY BOWEN & FRIENDS; SOUTHERN GLORY; BLUEGRASS RIDGE; GURUS & GAME CHANGERS; THE LOOK and NATURALISTA.DBTV was started by Brunner, A Media/Sports Agent for over 30 years, during the 2020 Pandemic to keep his clients relevant and working.DBTV went on the air on March 2021 with 14 programs on one platform; Roku.In 3 years, DBTV has grown to 112 shows, over 500,000 monthly viewers and can be seen in the United States and 7 other countries on Roku, Amazon Fire, Smart TV's and streaming online 24/7 at the Network's website; WWW.DBTV.TV "The network seemed to explode out of the blocks and we are delighted to fill a void in the world for great original family-centric entertainment that our hosts, advertisers and loyal viewers are proud to be a part. In today's fast paced digital world, the demand for family-friendly entertainment options is on the rise. with an increasing number of families seeking wholesome content that aligns with their values. The streaming industry is witnessing a significant shift toward family-centric services, and DBTV is proud to be at the forefront of meeting the demand for wholesome content and investing in the future of family-friendly entertainment", says President/CEO/Owner of DBTV, David Brunner.David Brunner, is always available for Media Interviews. Contact him through his email or office number.