Dr. Annmarie Waite Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Uplifting Book, "Against All Odds"

Distinguished nursing figure Dr. Annmarie Waite partners with SuccessBooks® in creating the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds," alongside esteemed author Lisa Nichols and a remarkable ensemble of contributors.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” promises to captivate readers with narratives of resilience, showcasing tales of fortitude and perseverance that transcend barriers.

Dr. Annmarie Waite, Ph.D., brings over three decades of extensive experience in nursing to this collaborative project. Holding a Doctor of Philosophy in nursing, her expertise spans healthcare provision, research, and education, with a particular focus on the well-being of women, children, and families.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Waite has been a tireless advocate for health promotion, addressing critical issues such as cardiovascular health and mental well-being. Her pioneering research on the role of nurse practitioners in independent practice has not only propelled the nursing profession forward but has also significantly improved healthcare outcomes for individuals nationwide.

As President and CEO of Girlfriends Health PLC and the nonprofit organization Girlfriends Guild, Inc., Dr. Waite has dedicated herself to advancing the health and social welfare of women, children, and families through various healthcare initiatives and community outreach programs.

From providing care to babies born with AIDS to conducting examinations for sexually assaulted children, Dr. Waite's commitment to healthcare knows no bounds. Her expertise in women's health, child abuse, and pre- and post-natal care underscores her invaluable contributions to these critical areas.

Driven by a vision of empowerment and holistic well-being, Dr. Waite established Girlfriends Health, to provide essential resources, educational materials, and counseling support to women seeking to enhance their physical, emotional, and mental health.

With a background that includes roles as a Registered Nurse in Pediatrics, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP), Professor, Nursing Administrator, Child Protection Team Medical Examiner, and Sexual Assault Examiner, Dr. Waite's diverse experiences continue to shape and elevate the nursing profession and healthcare landscape as a whole.

Dr. Annmarie Waite is a co-author of "Against All Odds" alongside Lisa Nichols and an exceptional team of authors.