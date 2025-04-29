Rainer Schorr Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

Rainer Schorr

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Rainer Schorr, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Rainer Schorr is a seasoned capital market and real estate expert with over 40 years of experience in real estate development, fund management, and M&A. He has overseen more than €7 billion in projects, including over 1,000 developments and 500 properties in Berlin.



As Co-Founder and principal shareholder of Standard Land S.A., Rainer works alongside a consortium of top entrepreneurs and executives across Europe, Africa and Middle East. He has played a key role in managing large-scale property portfolios and executing more than 25 closed-end real estate funds in Germany.



An accomplished entrepreneur, Rainer has founded several successful companies, including DLE Group AG, SIAG Schorr Immobilien AG, GxP German Properties AG, and Accentro Real Estate AG. He has led four companies to IPOs and overseen major acquisitions, including B&V Denkmalbauten, Germany’s largest developer of heritage properties.



Rainer’s work emphasizes both economic value and social responsibility. Under his leadership, DLE Group AG has become Europe’s second-largest landbank manager, with a strong focus on sustainable, innovative development. He is also the founder of GUT ZU TUN, an initiative supported by the European Social Fund that has helped more than 500 homeless individuals access education, employment, or training.



Rainer Schorr continues to drive innovation in the real estate sector while advancing initiatives that deliver long-term social impact.



Learn more at:

Standard Land GmbH: www.standard-land.com

