Rebecca Tedder Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Rebecca Tedder, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations and conflict resolutions into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Rebecca Tedder brings a rare combination of business strategy, behavioral science, and communication expertise to her work with entrepreneurs, executives, and growth-stage companies. With advanced degrees in psychology and business and Ivy League credentials, she has spent over 20 years guiding founders and leaders through high-impact transformation in operations, start-up launches, M&A, and organizational leadership.



Known for turning resistance into resilience and big visions into executable strategies, Rebecca has helped public and private companies boost revenue, reduce burnout, optimize leadership, and scale with alignment. Her approach blends behavioral psyops, strategic clarity, and advanced communication skills to deliver measurable outcomes.



A serial entrepreneur, she has built, advised, and partnered with a dynamic portfolio of ventures, while consulting across industries on strategic scaling, leadership development, and innovation. Her current focus is reshaping the future of aesthetics through AI innovation with Aesthetics HQ — a next-generation platform that fuses cutting-edge technology with concierge-level support to transform how aesthetic providers, med spas, and physicians connect with high-intent patients. AHQ bridges the critical gap between patient education and provider discovery, empowering trusted providers to scale faster and strengthen patient relationships. Beyond AHQ, she remains deeply engaged in M&A roll-ups and startup incubators, mentoring and helping founder-led businesses accelerate growth, maximize enterprise value, and position for strategic exits.



Rebecca is a frequent speaker at conferences and growth forums, where she addresses topics like communication strategies, resilience, negotiation skills, AI integration, and leadership evolution. Her thought leadership has been featured in numerous publications, and she regularly collaborates with accelerator labs and industry pioneers to support scaling businesses and teams.



Outside of enjoying her work, Rebecca is passionate about human optimization, biohacking, and charitable causes. She enjoys traveling, exploring cutting-edge longevity science, and spending time with her friends and family--including her beloved Havanese, Snugsy.



Learn more at

Instagram: @TheInstaRebecca | @AestheticHQ

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/Rebecca-Tedder-RewiredForImpact

Website: www.HumanUpgradeMedia.com | www.AestheticsHQ.com



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Rebecca Tedder as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Rebecca Tedder, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

