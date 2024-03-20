Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC Launches Silk Military Cap Liners in Military Retail Stores Nationwide

Natasha Hinds CEO Natasha Hinds Founder

Our unique mission at Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC is to protect your precious hair from breakage realized from wearing moisture-absorbing wool, cotton, and nylon headwear” — Natasha Hinds/ Founder

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC, a pioneering company dedicated to promoting hair and scalp health, proudly announces the availability of its revolutionary silk military cap liners in physical military retail store locations across the nation. Founded by Ms. Natasha Hinds, a retired U.S. Army veteran, Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC aims to provide quality headwear solutions that promote healthy hair and protect sensitive skin.

With 65 percent of the U.S. population having curly hair, Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC recognizes the unique needs of military personnel with textured hair. Traditional headwear materials like wool, cotton, and nylon can lead to breakage and damage. Ms. Hinds, with her firsthand experience and understanding of the challenges faced by service members, established Keep Your Hair Headgear to address this issue.

"Our unique mission at Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC is to protect your precious hair from breakage realized from wearing moisture-absorbing wool, cotton, and nylon headwear," says CEO Natasha Hinds, "We offer revolutionary quality satin and silk-lined headwear products that are friendly to the hair and scalp, promoting healthy and long-lasting hairstyles."

The launch of silk military cap liners in 156 National and Overseas Exchange Retail Stores, as well as 10 National Navy Exchange Retail Stores, marks a significant milestone for Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC. This initiative not only introduces innovative solutions for military personnel but also underscores the company's commitment to championing diversity, inclusion, and care for the hair and skin health of service women and men.

"Our range of silk liners and satin-lined headgear is designed to help individuals maintain the health and beauty of their hair while providing protection for the sensitive skin of cancer patients," adds Ms. Hinds.

Beyond offering high-quality products, Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC is dedicated to supporting the veteran community. By choosing their liners, military personnel also contribute to the company's commitment to donate 10% of profits to veteran-owned non-profit organizations.

About: Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC is a certified Small Minority, Woman, and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. Founder Natasha Hinds is a Saint Paul’s College graduate who recognized the potential for damage and loss of hair caused by commonly used materials in headgear, such as cotton, nylon, and wool. This issue, combined with other factors like medical conditions and tight hairstyles, prompted her to establish Keep Your Hair Headgear. As a visionary, Natasha set her focus on addressing the conflict between the necessity of maintaining a professional appearance and the importance of preserving healthy hair and protecting sensitive skin. Benefits of wearing Keep Your Hair Headgear include: Less Breakage and Tangles - Retain Moisture - Healthier Hair - Shinier Hair - Reduction in Hair Loss - Longer Lasting Hair Styles - Comfortable for Sensitive Skin.

Jocelyn joins the crowd of five-star reviewers and says, “This product came two days after ordering quick process. I love my new cover.” James concurs, “Fits perfect and great customer service.”

For more information about Keep Your Hair Headgear, LLC, please contact Natasha Hinds at info@keepyourhairheadgear.com or Website: https://keepyourhairheadgear.com or

Phone: 404-860-1182