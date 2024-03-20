SquarePet Reaches Partnership Agreement with Pet Food Express

SquarePet Logo

SquarePet Products to be Available Summer 2024

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a premium pet nutrition manufacturer, announced today they have reached an agreement with Pet Food Express to be sold in their stores starting this summer. This partnership with Pet Food Express is the latest expansion of the SquarePet retail network as the brand continues to broaden its reach to pet consumers throughout North America.

Pet Food Express is a California chain of retail stores that offers pet food, with a focus on premium brands, holistic, and organic pet food, as well as other pet supplies, and self-service dog washing facilities. Pet Food Express partners with more than 250 non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations, and regularly donate more than $1 million a year to those organizations.

“We are excited to announce our partnership agreement with Pet Food Express as we further expand the reach of the SquarePet brand of pet nutrition products throughout North America,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Square Pet. “Our goal is to provide pet parents with innovative and quality nutrition formulas by using only the best, responsibly sourced ingredients to ensure optimal nutritional value at the cellular level. We welcome Pet Food Express to the SquarePet family and look forward to providing their California-based customers with our line of super-premium, solutions focused dog and cat formulas to support optimum overall pet health.”

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.