CheMinistry Live Returns to Atlanta, Bringing New Guests and a New Venue to Help Attendees Navigate the Path to Forever

CheMinistry Live

CheMinistry was created to bridge the gap between purpose-driven men and women who desire to progressively move their love life to the next level.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheMinistry Live announces the highly anticipated 2024 premiere event, which will take place Sunday, April 7, 2024, at The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324.

Event Details:

• Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

• Location: The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

• VIP Reception: 4:00 pm

• General Admission and Blue Carpet Entry: 5:00 pm

• Distinguished Moderator: Chanel Nicole Scott

CheMinistry creator Chanel Nicole Scott will serve as moderator for the evening alongside two-time NBA Champion Josh Powell. Well-known for her appearances on Relationships Matter and Crowned and featured on In The Black Network, Chanel brings her brilliant insights to the forefront of CheMinistry.

The event's central theme will focus on "Choosing Forever: Navigating the Path to Finding the One." This topic resonates deeply with our audience, addressing the challenges and triumphs of sustaining intimate relationships. Whether single or married, CheMinistry welcomes all seeking to explore and enhance their relationships to an evening full of insight, inspiration, and meaningful dialogue.

Celebrity Panelists:

• Newlyweds: Powerhouse Duo, Actors and Producers KJ Smith and Skyh Black

• Longevity: Actress and Singer Syleena Johnson

For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, don't hesitate to contact Adrienne Alexander at adrienne@theipyagency.com.

About CheMinistry

Created by Chanel Nicole Scott, CheMinistry offers a safe space for candid conversations and insights into navigating the complexities of modern relationships. Our mission is to empower men and women to navigate the tumultuous terrain of 21st-century romantic relationships. We aim to foster understanding, restore trust, and deepen connections by facilitating meaningful conversations. CheMinistry is more than just an event; it's a philosophy, a state of mind, and a collage of experiences rooted in the life of Chanel Nicole Scott. Through CheMinistry, Chanel aims to provide a platform for individuals to explore the intricacies of romantic relationships and cultivate meaningful connections.