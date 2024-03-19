Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,906 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man in November Homicide

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a fatal shooting in Southeast D.C. that occurred last November.

 

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1300 block of Valley Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 24-year-old Jireh Emanuel Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

 

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Isaac Pinkney of Southeast, D.C. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

CCN: 23186628

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man in November Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more