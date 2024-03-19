MPD Arrests Man in November Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a fatal shooting in Southeast D.C. that occurred last November.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1300 block of Valley Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 24-year-old Jireh Emanuel Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Isaac Pinkney of Southeast, D.C. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23186628