Miranda Lambert to Headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand

Gavin Adcock will open for Lambert





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Three-time GRAMMY winner and the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history Miranda Lambert will perform at Sat., Aug. 17. Three-time GRAMMY winner and the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music historywill perform at the Illinois State Fair on





Lambert's eighth solo album, Palomino, arrived in 2022 as the largest female country album debut of the year and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Named among the best of the year by the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, People and many more, it marked the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 11 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards, earning the most-awarded artist in ACM history as well as praise from NPR as "the most riveting country star of her generation."





"Miranda Lambert is a high-energy performer who will have everyone in the Illinois State Fair Grandstand singing along to her hit songs," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark.





Lambert joins the Illinois State Fair on the heels of her headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater, which kicked off in late 2022 and will run through April.





Gavin Adcock is a 25-year-old Georgia native who recorded and released his first original single after recovering from a college football injury. He has since amassed hundreds of millions of streams, including his recent release, "A Cigarette," which was streamed 30 million times in just a few short months. As he continues to write and record new music, he is hitting the road this summer with sold-out headline dates and multiple major festivals.





Tickets to the concert go on sale March 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster





Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.





Flexible online payment options may be available to qualified buyers through Klarna, a company that partners with Ticketmaster.





Mark your calendars for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, running August 8-18 in Springfield.





About Miranda Lambert:

Already a decorated songwriter, ACM Entertainer of the Year and business woman, superstar Miranda Lambert adds New York Times best-selling author to her impressive list of titles with her debut book, "Y'all Eat Yet?," available everywhere now. Her most recent album, 2022's GRAMMY-nominated Palomino, marks the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven No. 1 solo albums, 11 No. 1 radio singles, 70+ prestigious awards and countless sales certifications, earning the most-awarded artist in ACM history praise from NPR as "the most riveting country star of her generation." She is currently headlining her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency through April 2024 and recently released the cross-genre collaborations "If You Were Mine" with Leon Bridges and "Space In My Heart" with Enrique Iglesias. In addition to music, Lambert's creative passions include her clothing and boot line, Idyllwind, and her home goods collection, Wanda June Home. She is the first female artist to have a venue on Nashville's Lower Broadway with her Casa Rosa Tex-Mex cantina. A passionate animal advocate, Miranda's MuttNation Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised over $9 million to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support shelters across the country, advance spay and neuter, and assist with the transport during times of natural disaster.