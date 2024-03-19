Submit Release
HumDog Expo This Sunday

Press release from HumDog:

WOOF! HumDog

Humboldt Dog Obedience Group (HumDog) holds its 34th annual Dog Expo on Sunday, March 24, at Red- wood Acres in Eureka, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

See exhibits and demos of dog agility, obedience, tricks, barn hunt, sled dogs, disc dog and fetch. Talk with dog owners, vendors, trainers and rescue groups. Meet over 30 breeds and learn about breed characteristics and activities you can do with your dog.

Free admission and parking, but please leave your dogs at home. Con- tact HumDog at 707-444-3862 or go to humdog.org.

