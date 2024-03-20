Beyond Limits Ranks No. 109 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent
Our placement on this prestigious list celebrates our success and signifies our pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial AI where the demand for guaranteed systems is paramount for success.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Beyond Limits, is No. 109 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.
— AJ Abdallat, CEO
AJ Abdallat, CEO for Beyond Limits, stated, “We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine, it’s a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation. Our Hybrid AI Platform uniquely addresses the needs of vital sectors such as energy, healthcare, finance, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing, where failure is not an option. Our placement on this prestigious list celebrates our success but also signifies our pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial AI where the demand for guaranteed systems is paramount for success."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region’s economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.
The Inc. 5000 Regionals - Methodology
The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries. The company’s Hybrid AI Platform uniquely combines symbolic, numeric, and generative AI, blending human knowledge with operational content to create explainable solutions. This innovative approach enables companies to solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability. Beyond Limits leverages advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. For more information, visit www.beyond.ai or contact us at sales@beyond.ai
Sari Gallagher
Beyond Limits
+1 7144016806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram