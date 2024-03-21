Space Force Association Announces Appointment of Kyriacos Tsircou to Advisory Council
Kyri's deep-rooted experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for and support the development of space capabilities.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is honored to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyriacos Tsircou to its prestigious Advisory Council, effective March 7, 2024. Mr. Tsircou brings a unique combination of legal expertise and military experience to the SFA. His background in space operations, missile warning and defense, space systems acquisition, and experience with technology companies will be invaluable to the Council's mission.
Mr. Tsircou earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Astronautical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola Law School. His educational background complements his experience, and he will be a significant asset to the Space Force Association's Advisory Council.
While on active duty, Mr. Tsircou worked in space operations, space systems acquisitions, and R&D of next-gen space systems. He first served as a space operations officer with 4th Space Warning Squadron, at Holloman AFB (NM), analyzing mission data from Air Force’s Defense Support Program (DSP), infra-red satellite system, to report results to national command authorities, and serving as commander of a deployable unit of about 30 persons, trained to perform mission through full spectrum of armed conflict. Thereafter, Mr. Tsircou served at Los Angeles Air Force Base (CA), developing Satellite communications Future Architecture as a Program Engineer. He led strategy, planning, risk assessment, and due diligence for $1.5 billion Air Force satellite control network (AFSCN) for next-generation technologies for integration, including phased array antennas, to satisfy requirements of national intelligence assets, including integration of requirements of national-security space asset, for which he held a Top Secret/SCI clearance.
Since active duty, Mr. Tsircou has worked as an intellectual property attorney for 20+ years, representing a vast array of technology companies with a principal focus on worldwide intellectual property portfolio development (copyright, trademarks and patents, IP clearance and enforcement). He has served as patent counsel to a wide range companies, from startup ventures to global enterprises. Moreover, Mr. Tsircou also has broad experience in the space startup ecosystem. He counsels technology companies that serve both commercial and military customers (dual-use technologies), guiding dual-use companies on intellectual property strategy, angel investment syndication, negotiation with private equity firms, angel investors, and incubators to drive investment in innovative technologies based on scientific advances and high-tech engineering innovation.
"SFA is honored to welcome Kyriacos Tsircou to the SFA Advisory Council. His background in space operations and defense and his legal experience representing dual-use technology companies provides a commitment to leadership and community service align perfectly with our mission. Kyri's deep-rooted experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for and support the development of space capabilities, particularly forging a stronger connection between SFA and the space start-up ecosystem. We look forward to the perspective and expertise Kyri will bring to our team and are confident his contributions will significantly impact our efforts." - Bill Woolf, President, and Founder of the Space Force Association.
The Space Force Association Advisory Council comprises industry leaders, active duty and retired military officials, and other stakeholders and advocates who assist with the Association's strategic planning, fundraising, communications, events, and other matters, ensuring a comprehensive approach to supporting and advancing space capabilities.
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
