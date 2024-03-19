Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 19, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A report as directed by HR 228 OF 2022, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding “Adverse Childhood Experiences: Effects of Pennsylvania Statues and Regulations”

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, March 18m 2024

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 8, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 25, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of March 25, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, April, 8, 2024 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 146

SB 753

Bills Referred

HR 345 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2132 Commerce

HB 2133 Liquor Control

HB 2134 Finance

HB 2135 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 287 To Appropriations

HB 843 To Appropriations

HB 1399 To Appropriations

HB 1745 To Appropriations

HB 1748 To Appropriations

SB 115 To Appropriations

SB 654 To Appropriations

SB 740 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 975 From Children and Youth to Finance

HB 672 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Professional Licensure

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 289 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 300 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 280 From State Government as Committed

HR 298 From State Government as Committed

HR 317 From State Government as Committed

HR 344 From State Government as Committed

HB 502 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 974 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1543 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1875 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1889 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 285 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1443 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1842 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2017 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 254 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 597 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 1166 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 1220 From State Government as Committed

HB 1472 From State Government as Committed

HB 1941 From State Government as Committed

HB 2013 From State Government as Committed

HB 2014 From State Government as Committed

SB 654 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1553

HB 1665

HB 1762

SB 45

SB 55

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 260 A Resolution designating January 21, 2024, as "AmeriCorps Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 295 A Resolution recognizing February 11, 2024, as the “International Day of Women and Girls in Science” in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 305 A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2024, as "St. Patrick's Day" and designating October 7, 2024, as "The 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States of America Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.