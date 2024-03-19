Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 19, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House of Representatives
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 19, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A report as directed by HR 228 OF 2022, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding “Adverse Childhood Experiences: Effects of Pennsylvania Statues and Regulations”
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, March 18m 2024
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 8, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 25, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of March 25, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, April, 8, 2024 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 146
SB 753
Bills Referred
HR 345 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2132 Commerce
HB 2133 Liquor Control
HB 2134 Finance
HB 2135 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 287 To Appropriations
HB 843 To Appropriations
HB 1399 To Appropriations
HB 1745 To Appropriations
HB 1748 To Appropriations
SB 115 To Appropriations
SB 654 To Appropriations
SB 740 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 975 From Children and Youth to Finance
HB 672 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Professional Licensure
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 289 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed
HR 300 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed
HR 280 From State Government as Committed
HR 298 From State Government as Committed
HR 317 From State Government as Committed
HR 344 From State Government as Committed
HB 502 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 974 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1543 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1875 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1889 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 285 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 1443 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 1842 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 2017 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 254 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 597 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 1166 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 1220 From State Government as Committed
HB 1472 From State Government as Committed
HB 1941 From State Government as Committed
HB 2013 From State Government as Committed
HB 2014 From State Government as Committed
SB 654 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1553
HB 1665
HB 1762
SB 45
SB 55
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating January 21, 2024, as "AmeriCorps Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-1
A Resolution recognizing February 11, 2024, as the “International Day of Women and Girls in Science” in Pennsylvania.
200-1
A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2024, as "St. Patrick's Day" and designating October 7, 2024, as "The 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States of America Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.