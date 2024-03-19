Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 19, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A report as directed by HR 228 OF 2022, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding “Adverse Childhood Experiences: Effects of Pennsylvania Statues and Regulations

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, March 18m 2024

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 8, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 25, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of March 25, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, April, 8, 2024 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 146

SB 753

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 345     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

                   

HB 2132   Commerce

HB 2133   Liquor Control

HB 2134   Finance

HB 2135   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 287        To Appropriations

HB 843        To Appropriations

HB 1399      To Appropriations

HB 1745      To Appropriations

HB 1748      To Appropriations

 

SB 115         To Appropriations

SB 654         To Appropriations

SB 740         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 975        From Children and Youth to Finance

HB 672        From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Professional Licensure

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 289        From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 300        From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 280        From State Government as Committed

HR 298        From State Government as Committed

HR 317        From State Government as Committed

HR 344         From State Government as Committed

        

HB 502        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 974        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1543      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1875      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1889      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 285        From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1443      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1842      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2017      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 254        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 597        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 1166      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 1220      From State Government as Committed

HB 1472      From State Government as Committed

HB 1941      From State Government as Committed

HB 2013      From State Government as Committed

HB 2014      From State Government as Committed

 

SB 654         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1553

HB 1665

HB 1762

 

SB 45

SB 55

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 260

A Resolution designating January 21, 2024, as "AmeriCorps Day" in Pennsylvania.

200-1

HR 295

A Resolution recognizing February 11, 2024, as the “International Day of Women and Girls in Science” in Pennsylvania.

200-1

HR 305

A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2024, as "St. Patrick's Day" and designating October 7, 2024, as "The 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States of America Day" in Pennsylvania.

200-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, March 20, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

