Tuesday, March 19
Inslee signs bill requiring schools to include LGBTQ history, perspective in teachings
Public schools in Washington will be required to update curriculum to include LGBTQ histories and perspectives under a new law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday. Senate Bill 5462 requires the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to incorporate “the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion” in new or revised learning standards. The law requires OSPI to post a revision of learning standards on their website by September 2025, and requires schools to amend and conform with the model policies by October 2025. Continue reading at The Olympian. (The Olympian)
Inslee signs bill creating criminal penalties for distribution of AI fabricated intimate images
Gov. Jay Inslee signed that bill into law on Thursday…proposing criminal penalties for distributing digitally altered sexually explicit images or videos featuring identifiable minors. Deepfake technology, a way to digitally alter photos or videos to appear real, first appeared in late 2017. Sensity AI, a research company that has tracked online deepfake videos since 2019, found that between 90% and 95% of those videos online are pornographic, with the majority depicting women. Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, has been working to strengthen protections against intimate images since 2019, though it wasn’t until this year that she proposed the idea of expanding restrictions against fabricated images. Continue reading at Spokesman review. (LSS)
Extended foster care for young adults up to 21 set to expand in WA
Extended foster care is a voluntary program in Washington available to certain foster care youth ages 18-21 who are no longer eligible for the usual foster care program. The program is aimed at making sure young people in foster care have the skills to enter independent adulthood. Currently, foster care youth about to age out of the system must meet certain federal requirements to qualify. Washington lawmakers want to lower the barriers to accessing extended foster care by removing those federal requirements. Senate Bill 5908, which does that, passed both legislative chambers. It is now awaiting Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature to become law. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Daniel Lugo)
