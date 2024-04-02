Come and Celebrate with Top-Tiered Entrepreneurs at iThrive Festival: Empowering Black Female Small Business Owners

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come celebrate with top-tiered entrepreneurs at the iThrive Festival on April 7th, 2024, at New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest, GA. Join in and be inspired by black female small business owners' stories, successes, and innovations. These unparalleled networking opportunities for all attendees will forge meaningful connections with like-minded individuals and industry leaders.

Keynote Speaker: Ivan Thomas

Ivan Thomas, a successful serial entrepreneur, author, and global motivational speaker, is the President & CEO of Intrigue Media Group in Atlanta, GA, providing PR and marketing services across various industries. He has worked with brands like Xerox, Nielsen, and notable individuals, generating public awareness through publicity, social media, and events. Besides, he owns a credit repair company, Credit Savant LLC, and founded the global motivational movement Defy Gravity International. Recognized with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Ivan uses his experience of overcoming early business challenges to coach others on confidence-building, adversity management, marketing, and networking. His insights are invaluable for anyone aspiring for growth in any area of life.

The three main topics with panelists of the iThrive Festival:

iHealth:

Rolandine Vaughan, PA-C, MPAS

Rolandine Vaughan is a physician assistant with almost 20 years of experience in emergency and urgent care medicine. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2002 with a major in Cellular Biology Pre-Medicine and a minor in Nutrition Science. After working as a Nutritionist at Grady Memorial Hospital for four years, she attended Eastern Virginia Medical School and earned her master’s in physician assistant science in 2008. Today, she is the Owner & Medical Director of Virtually Urgent Healthcare (VUH), where she strives to provide compassionate and effective non-emergency medical care to her patients.

Candice Megginson

Candice Megginson is a dynamic individual who wears many hats in her professional life. As a certified Master Resilience Trainer, she is dedicated to helping individuals build their mental and emotional strength to overcome life's challenges. With her extensive knowledge and expertise in resilience training, Candice empowers her clients to develop effective coping mechanisms, enhance their problem-solving skills, and cultivate a positive mindset.

Saundra Golden

Saundra Golden is a speaker, published author, coach, consultant, and abuse survivor. Saundra holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a minor in Psychology. She also holds a degree as a Legal Nurse Consultant. Saundra has been a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. It has always been her desire to help others. As a young girl, Saundra was sexually assaulted by her piano teacher and later in life as a teen, she was abused by her boyfriend and carries the title of a teenage mom. Although Saundra's life has been dealt with atrocities, she has been able to pick up the pieces of her life so that she can be a light and help others.

Tiffany Vinson

Tiffany Vinson, the former Delta Airlines flight attendant, is the owner-operator of Trip With Tiff Travel, LLC. Despite her initial fear of flying, Tiffany's love for travel emerged after visiting various destinations. Beyond travel, her passion extends to stewardship and helping people, reflected in her exceptional, customized service for her customers today. Travel With Tiff specializes in managing group travel, with a particular focus on the Caribbean and other international destinations.

iBusiness

Temple Jackson

Temple Jackson is the Director of External Communications for HBCU CDAC. She leads brand strategies and serves as the spokesperson for the organization. Before joining HBCU CDAC, Ms. Jackson worked in higher education and marketing for a total of 18 years.

Paula Whittle

Paula Whittle is a successful businesswoman and the founder of United Imperial Entertainment. She has worked with major corporations, received awards from the Governor State of Georgia, and created Atlanta's premier fashion event, the Atlanta International Fashion Week. Whittle is a fashion mogul, PR maven, event extraordinaire, marketing guru, television producer, and community leader. She has overcome homelessness and self-taught several skills, including production, PR, finance, accounting, music, real estate, and mergers & acquisitions. Whittle is also a philanthropist who gives back to the community.

Cindy Williams

Cindy Williams is a writer and mother of three sons. She self-published her first novel in 2015 and has since written two children's books. Her first children's book was chosen as the best children's book out of Houston, Texas, and was given to a school in Nigeria. She will be visiting the school in April to interact with the children. Her latest book, "I'm More Than What You See," is also available on Amazon. Her goal is to see one of her books on screen one day.

Lonya Evans

Lonya McBride Evans is an inspiring example of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. She gained crucial corporate insights while working at Nations Bank before leaving to open an in-home childcare center. Lonya ventured into various businesses, became a licensed real estate agent, and founded McBride Evans Realty Group Inc. in 2020. Despite not having a college degree, her journey underscores the power of determination, faith, and daring to dream, making her an inspirational figure for aspiring entrepreneurs.

iFinance

Trakeisha Franklin

With a lifetime of speaking experience and over 30 years of leadership to her credit, Trakeisha comes equipped with the Keisha is an experienced consultant and certified tax preparer since 1999. She's also a passionate speaker who enjoys traveling across the country to offer powerful information and grow others. In her free time, she loves reading, cooking, and spending time with her three young kings.

Shia Taylor

Shia Taylor is a social entrepreneur and founder of Harmony Consulting Services in Atlanta. She specializes in nonprofit operations and grant training, having worked with numerous organizations to serve over 150,000 individuals and receive millions in grant funding.

Tickets are going fast! Go to https://ithrive.ticketleap.com/ithrive-festival-23/

Vendors can get more information and reserve a spot at info@ithrivefestival23.com or Phone 844-693-4440 or visit www.ithrivefestivalinc.com

Instagram @ithrivefestivalinc, @vit4mobsvcsllc