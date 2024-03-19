Submit Release
House Resolution 317 Printer's Number 2585

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - A Resolution supporting an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to establish that election spending may be regulated to ensure that every resident may exercise the rights to free speech, political participation and meaningful representation, and to protect republican self-government and federalism.

