SDDOT Seeks Public Input on U.S. Highway 16 Project in Rapid City (Enchantment Road to Tower Road Overpass)

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Contact: Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (MT) at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 4550 Mount Rushmore Rd. in Rapid City. The public meeting open house is being held to discuss and receive public input for the design of U.S. Highway 16, Enchantment Road to the Tower Road Overpass. The public meeting will be informal, with one-on-one discussion with SDDOT design and operations staff.

A presentation will take place at 5:40 p.m. After the presentation, the SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. The opportunity to present written comments will be available at the meeting.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information, the presentation materials and open house displays will also be available on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1975 beginning the day of the public meeting. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, April 18, 2024. The study team would appreciate hearing from commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For further information regarding this proposed project, please contact Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer at 605-394-1635 or via email at mike.carlson@state.sd.us or Stacia Slowey with HDR Engineering at 605-791-6109 or via email at Stacia.Slowey@hdrinc.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-