Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,861 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Friday, March 22 

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Friday, March 22 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zachary Hands, 410-767-0466
zachary.hands1@maryland.gov


Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Friday, March 22

BALTIMORE (March 19, 2024) The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Friday, March 22 at 8:00 a.m. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the roll call and opening remarks in real time via livestream

After opening remarks, the meeting will immediately move to executive session and is expected to conclude at 4:00 p.m. At the meeting, the State Board will consider personnel matters regarding the state superintendent search.

For more information regarding the search for the new superintendent, please visit the State Board website

###

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Friday, March 22 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more