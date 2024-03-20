Dr. Bomi Joseph Successfully Concludes Lawsuit Against Potnetwork Holdings Regarding Kriya® Hops derived CBD

Kriya® Hops Patent Number Image Anti-Cannabidiol Antibody Patent# 11,860,174 First Page Peak Health Logo

Potnetwork retracts article in its entirety, publishes an apology, and pays an undisclosed sum in a confidential settlement.

..all material elements of the story about Dr. Joseph are false. We deeply regret having printed it, apologize to Dr, Joseph, and retract every statement and allegation made in that article.” — Potnetwork/Diamond Wellness Holding

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Health Center, a California-based 501(c)3 corporation, has announced the successful conclusion of its lawsuit against Potnetwork Holdings. The lawsuit, "Dr. Bomi Joseph vs Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. Et. Al.", Case# 19STCV15296, filed in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County, was regarding a false publication made by Potnetwork on their website https://www.potnetwork.com on February 22, 2019.

The lawsuit was filed after Potnetwork published a report on their website that stated that there never was a patent filed for the Kriya® Hops plant. It also claimed that Dr. Bomi Joseph lied about his invention and his identity. It caused significant damage to the reputation and credibility of Kriya® Hops derived Cannabidiol (CBD). When the report was proven to be inaccurate, Potnetwork Holdings retracted the false report from their website and replaced it with a public apology to Dr. Bomi Joseph.

After years of legal proceedings, Judge Stephanie Bowick of the Superior Court of California- Los Angeles County, signed a "Stipulation And Order Regarding Falsity Of Publication" on behalf of Dr. Bomi Joseph. In a confidential settlement, Potnetwork has also paid a settlement amount to Dr. Bomi Joseph for the damages caused by the false publication. This resolution marks the successful conclusion of the lawsuit and vindicates Dr. Bomi Joseph and Peak Health Center from the false allegations made against them.

On February 25th 2020, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent# US PP31,477 for the Kriya® Hops plant. The patent describes the inflorescence of the plant having 145 mg/g of Cannabidiol (CBD). The patent names the inventor as Bomi Joseph.

On May 26th 2022, Potnetwork Holdings (OTC Pink: POTN) announced that it was changing it's name to Diamond Wellness Holding Inc. and that it was taking down the site www.potnetwork.com down and putting the URL up for sale.

Potnetwork blamed the investigative report on a "free lance reporter". In a statement regarding the offending article, Potnetwork stated "We have been unable to verify the author's allegations, leading us to conclude that all material elements of the story about Dr. Joseph and his business operations are false. We deeply regret having printed it, apologize to Dr, Joseph, and retract every statement and allegation made in that article."

"They defamed a viable solution that competed with cannabis derived CBD," said Justin Sullivan of Sullivan Law. "Kriya® Hops based products continue to grow worldwide, while Potnetwork has ceased to exist as an entity. This is a cautionary tale for entities that continue to propagate the Potnetwork falsehoods. Especially now that a judge has ruled that they are all false."

Peak Health Center is committed to providing high-quality products to the community and this lawsuit was a necessary step to protect their reputation and integrity. The organization is pleased with the outcome of the lawsuit looks forward to continuing it's mission of promoting health and wellness in the community without any hindrance. For information about purchasing Kriya® hops products, or to be an authorized distributors and resellers worldwide, please visit the Peak Health website at https://www.peak.health/, call +1-844-960-7325 (+1-844-960-PEAK) or email admin@peak.health.

Kriya® Hops CBD- Discover The Difference