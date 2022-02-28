BOMI LLC Announces Issuance Of U.S.A. Patent for Kriya® Brand Hops Plant

Kriya® Patent Cover WIPO Patent# WO/2019/178103

Patented Kriya® brand Hops is a new and distinct Hops plant that expresses Cannabidiol (CBD.)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV, February 28, 2022 – BOMI LLC, a Nevada LLC, announces the issuance of USPTO Patent# PP31,477 for a hops plant named Kriya®, which expresses Cannabidiol, or CBD.

Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp is one of the hottest supplements on the market. But not everyone is comfortable with the cannabis sativa plant, also marketed as hemp. That’s just one reason BOMI LLC is excited to announce a breakthrough discovery: a 100% natural, botanical CBD supplement made exclusively from Kriya® brand hops plant.

The patented Kriya® brand hops plant contains high levels of the non-psychotropic cannabinoid CBD, a broad spectrum of terpenes like caryophyllene & humulene, and "prenyl flavonoids" like xanthohumol & prenylnaringenin that are characteristic of the Hops plant. The plant naturally contains no THC synthase enzyme and produces no THC, not even in the smallest trace amounts.

Kriya® brand Hops is gentle, yet it has powerful balancing effects on the human endocannabinoid system. Unlike cannabis products, it doesn’t come with the risk of intoxication, paranoia, cognitive impairment or other unwelcome effects.

BOMI LLC is also the sole licensee of the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Patent Publication Number WO/2019/178103 for "A HUMULUS PLANT VARIANT AND EXTRACTS THEREOF.” The invention involves multiple claims about the Kriya® hops plant, and compositions comprising this plant's extracts, and methods of treatment involving these compositions.

"It is exciting to finally get patent recognition for the Kriya® hops plant,” said Bomi Joseph, the inventor of the hops plant. “CBD from the Kriya® Hops plant has rapidly become exceedingly popular worldwide. And products with Kriya® hops extracts are in high demand. Therefore, we have extended our patent protection in USA, Europe and Japan."

BOMI LLC has licensed the patents to Peak Health Center and ImmunAG LLP. This makes the products from Peak Health and ImmunAG as the only products that contain CBD from the hops plant.

For information about purchasing Kriya® hops products, or being an authorized distributor or reseller worldwide, please visit the Peak Health website at https://www.peak.health/ or contact us at +1-844-960-7325 (+1-844-960-PEAK) or admin@peak.health.

About BOMI® LLC- BOMI® LLC is an intellectual property company that holds numerous trademarks and patents revolving around “health.” It is dedicated to helping people measure and improve their health naturally – without drugs. BOMI® has domain expertise in Pharmacognosy, or plant medicine. Its employees research, discover and test new remedies from plants. Its charter is to improve human health with the least use of pharmaceutical drugs.

