BOMI LLC Announces Issuance Of U.S.A. Patent for the Anti-Cannabidiol Antibody and Uses Thereof

Patented Cannabidiol Antibody selectively measures the "Bioactive" quality of Cannabidiol (CBD)

We need more inventions such as this... The CBD has to be natural and highly bioactive in quality. This is currently the only way to ensure that the CBD you are using is effective in the human body.”
— Dr. Avi Cohen, Director, WHO TCIM

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOMI LLC, a Nevada LLC, announces the issuance of USPTO Patent# 11,860,174 for an anti-cannabidiol antibody which highly selectively binds cannabidiol (CBD), and not other cannabinoids.
 
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hottest supplements in the market. The industry standard method of measuring CBD is by a Certificate Of Analysis (COA) which measures the "mass" of CBD (normally mg/ml.) COA does not measure the quality of the CBD. This has caused the market to be flooded with CBD of poor quality.

COA also does not differentiate between natural Cannabidiol and synthetic Cannabidiol. Scientific studies have shown that synthetic CBD elevates liver enzymes and is harmful to human health. Natural CBD does not elevate liver enzymes. The current invention is a critical tool to separate natural CBD from harmful synthetic CBD.

"We need more inventions such as this. Natural Cannabidiol is one of the best antagonists for cytokines (WHO Report on Cannabidiol). It is a potent reducer of inflammation- only if it works. The CBD has to be natural and highly bioactive in quality" says Dr. Avi Cohen, a Director at the World Health Organization Traditional Complimentary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM), Geneva, Switzerland. "This Anti-Cannabidiol antibody is currently the only way to ensure that the CBD you are using is effective in the human body."

Dr. Surinder Kumar headed the Research and Development of several Fortune 100 Companies, including Unilever, Quaker Oats Company, Frito Lay, PepsiCo, Warner Lambert, Mead Johnson and the Wm. Wrigley Jr Company. He states, "This is what we have been waiting for. There is a lot of interest in CBD, in the food and beverage market. We have always measured the mass of the CBD but we have never had a measure of it's quality. We need to know that the CBD is natural and of a high quality before we can add to a product that is ingested."

BOMI LLC has been licensing the patented anti-Cannabidiol antibody to BioactiveCBD Labs worldwide. For more information on BioactiveCBD please visit www.BioactiveCBD.org or call +1-888-337-4986.

BOMI LLC
Is a Limited Liability Corporation, based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. BOMI LLC is an intellectual property company that holds numerous papers, trademarks and patents revolving around “health.” It is dedicated to helping people measure and improve their health naturally – without drugs.

